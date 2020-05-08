Belle Fourche Youth Baseball announces “return to play plan”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Belle Fourche Youth Baseball, idle to this point because of COVID-19, has been given permission by Little League Baseball to set and begin its 2020 season.

Practices will begin Monday and the season proper will begin June 1. BFYB will abide by a “Return to Play Plan” which was created by Belle Fourche Youth Baseball and approved by Little League Baseball, with guidelines from the CDC in mind.

There are specific Phase One and Phase Two guidelines to be followed by players, coaches, parents, and those who attend games. The BFYB board has examined these guidelines and they will be given to parents of players as well as the media and the general public.

“The guidelines are chiefly a matter of common sense,” said BFYB President Jason LaFayette. “If someone is sick or experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to stay home. Posters will be put up around the entire complex, in all dugouts and around the concession stand to keep people informed of the protocols we will have in place.”

Some of those protocols for the Phase One: Practice Structure include social distancing when possible, practicing in groups of 10 players or less and no sharing of water or treats. Dugouts will be off limits and players will be instructed to alternate their entrances to the field between the 1st and 3rd base gates.