The Belle Fourche girls' basketball team moved to 12-0 on the season with a dominating 60-17 win over Hot Springs Friday night in Belle Fourche.
The Broncs, ranked fifth in Class A, held the Bison to just six field goals, while hitting 25-of-58 from the field themselves,
Rylie Young led the way for Belle Fourche with 14 points, while Harley Fischer added nine points and Kaylin Garza eight points.
Tyler Warner led Hot Springs with six points and Bayley Ferebee added five points.
Belle Fourche will play its third game in three days today in Bowman, N.D., while Hot Springs, 2-7, hosts Lead-Deadwood tonight.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 58, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 40: The Raiders pulled away in the second half to down the winless Rough Riders Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
No other information was made available.
Stevens, 9-2, hosts Sioux Falls O'Gorman today at 1 p.m., while Roosevelt, 0-10, is at Rapid City Central, also at 1 p.m.
STURGIS 40, SPEARFISH 37: The Scoopers rallied in the second half and held on to edge the Spartans Friday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish led 24-20 at halftime, but Sturgis took a 33-28 lead into the fourth.
Loralee Stock led Sturgis with 15 points and Stellas Marcus led Spearfish with 15 points.
Sturgis, 8-2, is at Hill City Tuesday, while Spearfish, 1-10, hosts St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 66, RAPID CITY STEVENS 35: The Rough Riders jumped on the Raiders early for the big win Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
Roosevelt led 23-11 at the end of the first period and 36-17 at halftime.
Carson Devericks led Roosevelt with 14 points, Aidan Evans added 13 and Tyler Felldkamp scored 11.
Mason Steele scored 10 for the Raiders, followed by Dylan Pourier with eight and Joe Bennett with six.
Roosevelt, 6-4, is at Rapid City Central today at 2:30 p.m., while Stevens, 8-3, hosts Sioux Falls O'Gorman today at 2:30 p.m.
STURGIS 79, SPEARFISH 43: The Scoopers ran out to a 27-point halftime lead and never looked back Friday night at Spearfish.
The loss ended a three-game losing skid for Sturgis, 8-3.
Cedrick Stabber led Sturgis with 14 points and Tyler Barkley led Spearfish with nine.
Sturgis hosts St. Thomas More Thursday, while Spearfish, 1-10, hosts STM on Tuesday.
HOT SPRINGS 76, BELLE FOURCHE 60: The Bison bounced back from their first loss of the season last weekend in the West River Invitational title game, to defeat the Broncs Friday night in Belle Fourche.
No other information was made available.
Hot Springs, 6-1, hosts Lead-Deadwood tonight and Belle Fourche, 5-7, is at Bowman, N.D. today.