Belle's Alberts scores six in romp of Hot Springs

Belle Fourche's Charles Alberts had what was equivalent to two hat tricks as the Broncs opened the boys' soccer season with a commanding 13-0 win over Hot Springs Friday in Hot Springs.

Along with his six goals, Alberts added a pair of assists as Belle Fourche finished with 19 shots on goal. Josiah Trimble added three goals and two assists.

Also scoring for the Broncs was Aiden Voyles with two goals and Tristin Hendricks and Drake Sutter with one goal each. Ethan Jensen finished with one assist.

Belle Fourche goaltender Hunter Cherveny had three saves in the shutout win.

Belle Fourche returns to action today when it hosts Rapid City Central at 11 a.m., while Hot Springs is at St. Thomas More Tuesday.

Spearfish earns two wins over St. Thomas More

The Spearfish soccer teams earned a pair of wins over St. Thomas More Friday in Spearfish in boys' and girls' soccer action.

In the girls' game, the Spartans held on for a 4-3 win, while the Spearfish boys ran past the Cavaliers 6-1.

No results were made available for the Spearfish squads.