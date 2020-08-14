Belle's Alberts scores six in romp of Hot Springs

Belle Fourche's Charles Alberts had what was equivalent to two hat tricks as the Broncs opened the boys' soccer season with a commanding 13-0 win over Hot Springs Friday in Hot Springs.
Along with his six goals, Alberts added a pair of assists as Belle Fourche finished with 19 shots on goal. Josiah Trimble added three goals and two assists.
Also scoring for the Broncs was Aiden Voyles with two goals and Tristin Hendricks and Drake Sutter with one goal each. Ethan Jensen finished with one assist.
Belle Fourche goaltender Hunter Cherveny had three saves in the shutout win.
Belle Fourche returns to action today when it hosts Rapid City Central at 11 a.m., while Hot Springs is at St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Spearfish earns two wins over St. Thomas More
The Spearfish soccer teams earned a pair of wins over St. Thomas More Friday in Spearfish in boys' and girls' soccer action.
In the girls' game, the Spartans held on for a 4-3 win, while the Spearfish boys ran past the Cavaliers 6-1.
No results were made available for the Spearfish squads.
In the boys' game, Trevor Erlandson had the only goal of the game for STM with 11 minutes left to play in the first half with an assist from Aaron Nelson’s corner kick. Jacob Solano had nine saves in each half at goal for the Cavs.
Both Spearfish teams host Pierre Tuesday, while the STM boys host Hot Springs Tuesday.
High School Tennis
STM splits with Aberdeen squads
The St. Thomas More girls' tennis team split with Aberdeen Central and Aberdeen Roncalli Friday during the West River Invite at Sioux Park.
The Cavaliers defeated Central 7-2, but fell to Roncalli 5-3.
Against Central, earning wins were Sylvie Mortimer in Flight 2 (10-1), Athena Franciliso in Flight 3 (10-1), Kaitlyn Schmahl in Flight 4 (10-7), Alysa Denholm in Flight 5 (10-0), Sarah Barton in Flight 6 (10-4) and the No. 2 doubles team of Franciliso and Schmahl (10-2) and No. 3 doubles team of Denholm and Barton (10-3).
Earning wins for STM against Roncalli were Franciliso in Flight 3 (6-1, 6-3) Barton in Flight 5 (7-6(4), 7-5) and Franciliso and Schmahl in Flight 2 (8-3 ).
College Football
RMAC nixes championship for spring football
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Presidents' Council members representing football sponsoring institutions met Friday afternoon and took the following action related to the spring 2021 football season:
• There will be no football championship contested.
• Institutions have the discretion to schedule conference and non-conference opponents.
"After the difficult decision last week by the Council to move fall team sports to the spring, and following consultation with football coaches and athletic administrators, it became clear that many factors would interfere with the conduct of a true championship season," said RMAC Commissioner Chris Graham. "The removal of the championship structure in the spring will allow our programs to independently administer seasons in a way that fits individual opportunities and interests."
