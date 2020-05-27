Bertram to take over Central girls' basketball program

Rapid City Central High School activities director Jordan Bauer announced Wednesday the hiring of Allan Bertram as the next head girls basketball coach for the Cobblers pending school board approval.
"Coach Bertram has every intangible any activities director would look for in a head coach. He has a proven track record of success with over 20 years of experience," said Bauer. "He brings a robust knowledge of the game, tremendous leadership skills, and possesses an unmatched passion to serve as the next leader for the Cobbler girls basketball program. We are extremely excited to work with Allan and welcome him and his family to the community of Rapid City, Rapid City Central, and the Cobbler family."
Bertram replaces longtime Central coach Kraig Blomme, who resigned earlier this month after 20 years at the helm. The Cobblers finished 8-13 this past season.
Bertram has been coaching basketball for over 20 years in the state of South Dakota. He was a head coach for 17 years compiling 225 career wins at Andes Central, Todd County, and the last 12 at Chamberlain High School. In that time his teams won eight conference championships, seven district titles, four region championships, and made four trips to the State A Basketball Tournament.
Bertram was named SDBBCA Region Coach of the year two times and is the winningest coach in the history of Chamberlain High School. For the past six years he has been a basketball trainer and basketball academy director. His current basketball program, Sacred Hoops, has become the largest basketball program in South Dakota with over 600 athletes playing summer basketball in his program and working out over 4,000 athletes each year. Bertram is also the Regional Director for AAU Basketball representing the state of South Dakota.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to lead the Cobbler girls basketball program. The opportunity to build a program and represent the school and community in a positive way is something that I look forward to," Bertram said. "There are some nice things already in place and we know we have some work to do to get the program where it needs to be with the top teams in South Dakota.
"There are great kids within the program that I know will put the necessary time in that it will take to get this to where we want it to be. My wife and myself look forward to moving to the Black Hills region and in being a part of the Rapid City School system and community.”
Bauer added that Bertram is going to be a "fantastic addition" to Rapid City Central.
"He is an achiever that is not afraid to put in the hours it takes to be competitive at the AA level," Bauer said. "He sets high expectations and holds himself, his athletes, and his coaches accountable. Most importantly, he knows how to build relationships through hard work and dedication to the program and his student athletes. He is a genuine, confident, positive, extremely hard worker that will fit in great with the culture we are working to build in Cobbler athletics. I’m beyond excited for Coach Bertram to get to Rapid City to begin re-building our Cobbler girls basketball program.”
