Bertram to take over Central girls' basketball program

“I am very excited for the opportunity to lead the Cobbler girls basketball program. The opportunity to build a program and represent the school and community in a positive way is something that I look forward to," Bertram said. "There are some nice things already in place and we know we have some work to do to get the program where it needs to be with the top teams in South Dakota.

"There are great kids within the program that I know will put the necessary time in that it will take to get this to where we want it to be. My wife and myself look forward to moving to the Black Hills region and in being a part of the Rapid City School system and community.”

Bauer added that Bertram is going to be a "fantastic addition" to Rapid City Central.

"He is an achiever that is not afraid to put in the hours it takes to be competitive at the AA level," Bauer said. "He sets high expectations and holds himself, his athletes, and his coaches accountable. Most importantly, he knows how to build relationships through hard work and dedication to the program and his student athletes. He is a genuine, confident, positive, extremely hard worker that will fit in great with the culture we are working to build in Cobbler athletics. I’m beyond excited for Coach Bertram to get to Rapid City to begin re-building our Cobbler girls basketball program.”

