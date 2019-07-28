The Black Hills Americans junior league baseball team closed out the weekend with a state title, as it cruised past the rest of the competition at the 2019 South Dakota State Junior League baseball tournament played at McKeague Field in Rapid City on Sunday.
The Americans clinched the state title with a 5-1 victory over the Black Hills Nationals, despite falling behind early in the championship game.
The Nationals took the initial advantage on an error in the first, but the Americans took over from there, starting with a three runs in the bottom half of the opening inning.
Lee Neugebauer put the Americans on the board with a two-RBI triple before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Kolton Mosier.
The Americans did the rest of their damage in the next inning as Jace Johnson drove in a run with a single before crossing home a couple of batters later after tagging up on a pop fly.
Neugebauer paced the Americans with two hits and a pair of RBI, while Joseph Corwin and Johnson finished with a hit and an RBI apiece.
“The boys worked hard,” Americans’ manager Justin Dike said. “They made all the routine plays, they did an excellent job of driving in runs in clutch situations and aggressive baserunning was the key to our victory.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Americans earned their way into the state title game with an 11-6 victory over the Nationals on Friday, before cruising to an 11-1 win over the Sturgis junior league all-stars Saturday afternoon.
With Sunday’s state title win, the Americans will move forward as they advance to the regional tournament in Fort Wayne starting Saturday.
“We look forward to representing Rapid City at the regional tournament in Fort Wayne,” Dike said. “We will put our best foot forward of the opening game of the tournament.”
The Americans will open the tournament against a team that has yet to be determined.
First pitch is set for 11 a.m.
If you would like to follow the team the rest of the way, you can find the 2019 BHJL American League All-Stars at gamechanger.com