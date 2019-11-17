SPEARFISH – Black Hills State University head football coach, John Reiners announced his resignation following the conclusion of the 2019 season. Reiners has led the program the past eight seasons, posting a career record of 27-60.
The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 19-7 win over Azusa Pacific Saturday.
"I want to thank Jhett Albers and the administration at BHSU for the opportunity to be a part of the Yellow Jacket athletic family for the past 11 years as both an assistant and head football coach. BHSU football will always hold a special place in my heart," Reiners said.
Since 2015, Reiners and the Yellow Jackets football program have produced 26 all-conference performers, as well as 36 all-academic award recipients, and one RMAC defensive player of the year.
"We thank Coach Reiners for his tremendous commitment, professionalism, and tireless efforts to the Yellow Jackets Football Program and Black Hills State University. We respect his decision and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said BHSU Director of Athletics, Jhett Albers.
In 2016, Reiners was recognized as RMAC football coach of the year by his peers. He also serves on the NCAA DII Coaches Connection Advisory Council.
A national search for the next head football coach will begin immediately.