The Black Hills State softball team lost three games to Colorado-Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs Sunday.
The Yellow Jackets fell in the first game, a continuation of a doubleheader from Saturday, 7-1, and then dropped two games of doubleheader scheduled for Sunday 12-3 in five innings and 3-0.
In the first game, the Mountain Lions scored two runs in the top of the first inning, and then a run in the top of the fourth. BHSU scored in the bottom of the fourth, but UCCS scored three runs in the fifth. It then scored a run in the sixth.
The Mountain Lions ended with 12 hits while the Yellow Jackets had five. Breanne Henrickson got the loss on the mound for BHSU and went 0-4 on the season after going 4 2/3 innings and giving up eight hits, six earned runs and six walks while striking out two.
In the second game, UCCS scored two in the top of the second before the Yellow Jackets scored three in the bottom of the inning. From there, it was all Mountain Lions as they scored eight runs in the third and two in the fifth.
UCCS ended the game with 15 hits while the Yellow Jackets had six. Alex Wiley fell to 3-10 with the loss, going 2 1/3 innings while giving up eight hits, six earned runs and walking two.
The Mountain Lions won the third game by scoring a run in the top of the first and two in the sixth. They ended the game with five hits while BHSU had four.
Crystal Amaral fell to 7-7 on the season with the loss after going seven innings and giving up five hits, one earned run, walking two and striking out one.
BHSU fell to 10-23 on the season and 7-18 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
The Yellow Jackets close out their home season beginning Friday with a doubleheader with Colorado Christian, with another doubleheader coming Saturday.