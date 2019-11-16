SPEARFISH — It's been a tough year for the Black Hills State University football team, but Saturday the Yellow Jackets closed on a strong note, stopping Azusa Pacific University 19-7 in a non-conference game at Lyle Hare Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets never trailed and sent 11 seniors out on top to finish the season at 3-8. BHSU was 2-8 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.
"It's always great to get that last victory in that last game," Black Hills State coach John Reiners said.
Senior running back Payten Gilmore, who ended his career with an unofficial 142 yards and three touchdowns, said this game meant a lot to him.
"These four years, I just have been working really hard, so to finish on a win like that, it propels the guys under me to start the off-season on a good note," he said. "I wouldn't want to do it with anybody else."
Senior defensive back Josh Gurnaby said it was an emotional day for the team, especially the seniors.
"It's been a long run. I'm excited to get the seniors out of here with a win. They've meant a lot to us," Gurnaby said. "And to just get the ball rolling for the other guys, so they can start off on a good foot. I am excited to see what these younger guys are going to do."
Another reason it was emotional for the Yellow Jackets was the appearance of redshirt-junior linebacker Brett Lamb, who has missed the entire season as he battles leukemia. Lamb joined the team at midfield for the pre-game coin flip.
"He's been battling it all fall and getting great results," Reiners said. "To have him here was a huge inspiration for our team."
The Jackets never had to play from behind in the game and got on the board with 2:56 remaining in the first quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Gilmore.
It was 13-0 with 42 seconds remaining until halftime when Gilmore scored again, this time from 1 yard out.
"We talk about momentum. If you can get up on a team, I don't care where it is, who it is against on the road, but at home especially if you can get up on a team and continue to maintain that lead, it really helps," Reiners said.
Azusa Pacific, which competes in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and was just 1-8 heading into the game, got on the board on the first possession of the third quarter in a 1-yard touchdown run by Dante Davis.
It proved to be the only score for the Cougars, who would eventually go to three quarterbacks in the game.
"It's been our motto all year, bend but don't break," Gurnaby said. "We've really come together as a group. Even through the worst, we fought, and fought and fought. I'm proud of our defense, we did a great job today."
Leading by just six points, the Jackets got some breathing room early in the fourth when Gilmore scored from 1 yard out. Gilmore ran the ball several times in the game from the Wildcat and did so heavily on that drive.
"It's all my offensive line. Without them I wouldn't be anything," Gilmore said. "I appreciate all the hard work and all the slander they take for whatever they take. They do a damn good job, and I couldn't be more appreciative of them."
The Black Hills State defense did the rest, with a couple of stops on fourth down and one interception by Bailey Rosenstrauch.
Although official statistics were not made available, Gilmore's hard running was key for the Yellow Jackets, who have struggled with consistency at quarterback this season.
Saturday, sophomore Tyler Hammons was 10-of-19 passing for just 84 yards.
"Payten is a guy who has been a workhorse for us for his entire career," Reiners said. "Today, in his last game, you have to ride that pony, and we did. He's a guy who sometimes gets stronger as the game goes on. The yards after contact were huge for him."
Reiners also said the offensive did a good job as well.
"We felt like we could run the ball. We had really struggled the last couple of weeks with having to throw, with a lot of turnovers," he said. "We thought, if we could grind it out, let's grind it out and have our defense continue to get us the ball back."