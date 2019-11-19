Metro State-Denver earned its third 3-0 win over Black Hills State University to advance to the semifinals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball tournament Tuesday night in Denver.
The Roadrunners rolled to a 25-19, 25-22 and 25-21 win over the Yellow Jackets. Black Hills State finished the season at 12-15.
The second-seeded Roadrunners, 22-6 overall, advance to a 5 p.m. semifinal Friday against third-seeded Dixie State (20-7) at Regis University. In the other semifinal, Regis will face Colorado School of Mines.
The Yellow Jackets had a tough time offensively, hitting just .008 with 309 kills and 29 hitting errors. MSU-Denver hit .165 with 39 kills and 19 errors.
You have free articles remaining.
Madison Hoopman lead the offense, recording 10 kills on the night. Laurel Lech and Tess Thomas each recorded double digit digs with 14 and 11 respectively.
The Freshman RMAC Player of the Year, Haedyn Rhoades, put up 19 digs to break 600 digs on the season. She is number two all time in school history for digs in a season.
For MSU-Denver, Avaline Lai, the reigning RMAC Offensive Player of the Week, had 11 kills and two errors in 18 attacks. She also added three block assists.
Freshman Kaylee Corsentino added a career-best eight kills.