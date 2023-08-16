SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State football team finished fifth in the RMAC standings last season, a feat it’s only accomplished twice since joining the league in 2012.

Josh Breske took over the program in 2020 and the Yellow Jackets have made steady progress against league competition every season.

This fall they’ve set their sights on a feat never accomplished by the program, winning an RMAC championship.

“We did set a team goal to win the conference championship this year,” Breske said during the school’s media day Tuesday. “Nobody’s expecting us to do that but we are. We are setting a lofty goal this year because we return a lot of firepower on both sides of the ball.”

Graduate Nolan Susel came back for a sixth season in the BHSU backfield and cited competing for a title as one of the primary reasons for his return.

“This is my COVID year and my last season here,” he said. “Everyone is going to stand up here and say they want to win an RMAC championship. That’s our goal this season and it’d be a great way to finish (my time here).”

The Yellow Jackets return a host of other starters on both sides of the ball but lost all of their production at quarterback. Aidan Willard and Chance Eben split time at the position last year and both graduated out of the program.

But Breske has been impressed with the way others have stepped up at signal caller early in fall camp.

He didn’t name a starter Tuesday but highlighted the play of Oregon State transfer Jake Blair, Northwest Oklahoma State transfer Tanner Clarkson and redshirt freshman Jackson Minor.

“Not quite sure who the quarterback will be,” Breske said. “But that was definitely a point of emphasis for us when last year was over. We had to get some Qs and we also signed three freshman quarterbacks.”

BHSU doesn’t lack a veteran presence in the locker room. The team brought back 16 seniors and 25 juniors this season.

The Yellow Jackets haven’t shied away from using the transfer portal but Breske said the majority of his upperclassmen moved to Spearfish when they graduated from high school.

“This is the only job I’ve ever wanted and I want to be here as long as Black Hills State will have me,” Breske said. “I wanted to build a team that’s going to last and that’s why you're seeing…that foundation and that continuity.”

The ten RMAC coaches picked the Jackets fifth in this year’s preseason poll, mirroring the squad’s finish last season.

BHSU sat one spot behind rival South Dakota Mines. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Hardrockers 24-17 last season to reclaim the Homestake Trophy on the road at O’Harra Stadium.

“We feel like we have a chance to finish first instead of fifth,” Breske said. “We just have to bring our best every single Saturday and practice like champions.”

At each practice, the Yellow Jackets break down the huddle with “RMAC champs.”

Breske stressed the importance of speaking the title into existence, no matter what the rest of the conference says.

“I know a lot of people are probably surprised to hear that,” he said. “Outside of this room people will be scoffing and joking and laughing and snickering. But this team is dead serious about being the best team in the conference this year.”

The Yellow Jackets open the season on Sept. 2 against Division I foe St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.