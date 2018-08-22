The Black Hills State University volleyball team got a taste of postseason play last year for the first time as a NCAA Division II program, and they rather liked it.
The big key this season is if a young Yellow Jacket team can take another bite.
Black Hills State, 8-10 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 11-17 overall, return four seniors, but have five freshmen vying for a chance to hit the court.
BHSU coach Kristin Carmichael, who enters her fifth season at the helm, said making the postseason was a significant change in the team’s attitude and goals for this season and beyond.
Carmichael said that prior to last season, making it was, “can we?” Now it is, “when will we next?”
“It’s not a question of ‘are we capable?’ Now we just have to do it every time,” Carmichael said last week during the team’s Media Day in the Young Center. “You can see the difference. They feel like they belong in the RMAC, they feel like they belong in the top eight, and they are practicing like that.”
Now it will be up to the BHSU seniors to have that attitude rub off on the newcomers.
The four BHSU seniors include: middle hitter/rightside hitter Sierra Stugelmeyer of Harding County, Elise Lech of Parker, Colo., defensive specialist/setter Reilly Baty of Laramie and rightside hitter/outside hitter Carisa Becerra of Palm Springs, Calif.
Stugelmeyer said they began preparing for this season last spring.
"We worked really hard in the weight room, lifting and conditioning," she said. "I gave us a lot of benefits for this upcoming season and I think it will help us reach our goals."
So far Carmichael has liked what we has seen from her team. She said they have had some exciting practices and have been competitive.
“Last year we wanted to address the issue of offensive aggression, and I feel like we did with the five that we brought in. They hit the ball, and they want to hit it hard,” she said. “It has made everybody go a little harder in practice. It is definitely a competitive feeling that we haven’t had in the past.”
But the team is still in the honeymoon phase, Carmichael continued, with the team working hard but trying to figure out their best rotation and flow.
They’ll find out this weekend at the Tarleton State Tournament Friday and Saturday in Stephenville, Texas. They’ll open with host Tarleton State, ranked 18th in the country in the preseason national poll.
“It is going to be a battle down there. The girls are excited to see some different competition,” she said.
Along with nationally-ranked Regis College, Colorado Mines and Metro State will likely be the teams to beat in the RMAC again this season.
“The conference is tough as always,” Carmichael said.
At this time last season, Carmichael was pleased with her defense, but looking for some additional offense. This season there will likely be a role reversal, as she said she recruited some hard swingers and got them with her five freshmen.
Or as she calls it, “offensive aggression.”
“They are swinging. Now it comes into controlling that so it goes in bounds. Sometimes when you hit it hard, it doesn’t go in bounds,” she said. “We’re better and our consistency and efficiency is gaining, and we’re getting some timing with our setters.”
Those five freshmen include: outside hitter Katherine Welniak of Laramie, Wyo., outside hitter Sierra Ward of Belle Fourche, outside hitter Jadie DeLange of Monument, Colo., outside hitter Madison Hoopman of Douglas, Wyo., and middle hitter Mariah Robinson of Buffalo, Wyo.
Other regulars back are junior junior setter Laurel Lech of Parker and freshman defensive specialist Valerie Blake of Centennial, Colo.
With their defensive schemes, Carmichael said that in the past they have had experienced middle blockers, and they are inexperienced in that position this season.
“They played with last year’s players and got to learn from them, but now they are filling their shoes,” she said.
With last year’s appearance in the RMAC tournament, the BHSU coach said they are hopeful that they will bring that kind of consistent mindset and emotional control.
“I was really pleased with how we felt the same at home and on the road. In our conference, if you can’t win on the road, you are in trouble,” she said. “Now it is just coming out of the gates a little faster. In the past we kind of waited to see what the other team was going to do to us, and then adjust. I would like us to put the will on them and they have to adjust.”