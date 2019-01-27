The men's and women's Black Hills State indoor track and field teams took first at the Dave Little Alumni Mile in Spearfish, taking 16 events between both teams.
South Dakota School of Mines men's track and field won four events while the women won two. The Chadron State women also won an event.
The women's team won nine events while the men's team took home seven.
For the women's team, which won by 100 points with 244.5, Shayna Soderstrom won the 60-meter dash in 7.95 seconds and the 200 in 25.81. Cailey Roth won also won the 800 in 2:20.18.
In the 5,000 BHSU took the first five spots, led by Tori Moore in 18:36.02. Brittney Marosok also won the 60 hurdles in 9.45.
The Yellow Jackets also had a good day in the field events. Alexandra Richards won the high jump with a top mark of 5 feet, 1 inch. Janae Bjorgum took first in the long jump in 16-3.75.
BHSU also swept the relay events, with 4x400 team of Bjorgum, Breanne Fuller, Marosok and Zoe Langseth in 4:12.15. The distance medley of Roth, Langseth, Erica Dykstra and Abbie Fredrick won in 12:32.67.
Mines took first in the mile run, Adeline Straatmeyer won in 5:29.6. Erica Keeble also won the pole vault with a mark of 12-7.5. Chadron State's winner was Ashton Hallsted in the weight throw with a mark of 62-0.5.
On the men's side, Tristan Hepp won the 200 in 22.59, he was also on the 4x400 team that took first with Taylor Hepp, Ryan Olsen and Seth Hills and won in 3:24.01.
Levi Fried won the 800 in 1:59.14, Jake Iverson won the mile in 4:22.91, Jonah Theisen won the 5,000 in 15:07.18 and the distance medley team of Jordan Theisen, Taylor Hepp, Fried and Jonah Theisen won in 10:20.17.
BHSU also won the high jump with Allan McDonnell with a mark of 6-6.75.
For the Hardrockers, Jeremy Gonzales won the 60 in 7.15, Jonathon Murray won the 400 in 50.89 and Westley Siebdrath won the weight throw with a mark of 52-7.5.
BHSU competes in the SDSU Open Feb. 8, Mines will compete at the Ted Nelson Classic in Mankato, Minnesota.