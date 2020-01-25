BHSU men beat Pueblo for 11th straight win

The Cowboys scored the game's final nine points.

Mines led 87-80 with 1:53 to play, but had two turnovers and two missed 3-pointers the rest of the way, while Highlands got seven points from Sam Barnes-Thompkins, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 87-all and a putback of his own miss for the game-winner with five seconds remaining.

Jack Fiddler had a 3-point blocked at the buzzer that could have given the Hardrockers the win.

Mines led 47-41 at halftime.

Allec Williams paced the Hardrockers, 6-7 in the RMAC and 9-10 overall, with 22 points, while Fiddler finished with 19 points and Mitchell Sueker added 16. Mines shot 55 percent from the field (27-of-49) and hit 13-of-22 3-pointers.

Barnes-Thompkins led all scorers with 35 points on 11-of-20 from the field (4-of-11 3-pointers), while Raquan Mitchell followed with 23 points and David hall with 16.

Mines returns to action next weekend, hosting MSU-Denver and Chadron State.

Hagedorn's 31 leads USD past Oral Roberts, 91-80

Tyler Hagedorn had 31 points as South Dakota beat Oral Roberts 91-80 on Saturday in Vermillion.

