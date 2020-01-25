BHSU men beat Pueblo for 11th straight win

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team won its 11th straight game with a big 94-76 win over Colorado State-Pueblo Saturday night in Pueblo, Colo.
The Yellow Jackets, 11-2 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 14-5 overall, had won their previous four games by a total of 12 points, but Saturday night there was little drama needed, albeit a close first half.
BHSU led 48-44 at halftime, but outscored the ThunderWolves 46-32 in the second half on CSU-Pueblo's home court.
Freshman Joel Scott had a monster game for the Jackets, as the 6-of-7 forward scored 35 points (4-of-6 3-pointers) and grabbed six rebounds. Trey Whitley added 23 points for the Black Hills State, which shot 38-of-61 (62%) from the field, including 12-of-22 3-pointers.
David Simental led CSU-Pueblo, 7-6, 9-10, with 24 points, while Jason Anderson scored 14 points and Jaedon Bowles chipped in with 10. Despite the 22-point loss, Pueblo shot 51 percent from the field (32-of-63), but was just 4-of-15 from the 3-point line.
The Jackets return home next weekend when they host Chadron State and MSU-Denver.
Highlands rallies late past Hardrockers
The South Dakota School of Mines dropped a heartbreaker to New Mexico Highlands 89-87 Saturday night in Las Vegas, N.M.
The Cowboys scored the game's final nine points.
Mines led 87-80 with 1:53 to play, but had two turnovers and two missed 3-pointers the rest of the way, while Highlands got seven points from Sam Barnes-Thompkins, including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 87-all and a putback of his own miss for the game-winner with five seconds remaining.
Jack Fiddler had a 3-point blocked at the buzzer that could have given the Hardrockers the win.
Mines led 47-41 at halftime.
Allec Williams paced the Hardrockers, 6-7 in the RMAC and 9-10 overall, with 22 points, while Fiddler finished with 19 points and Mitchell Sueker added 16. Mines shot 55 percent from the field (27-of-49) and hit 13-of-22 3-pointers.
Barnes-Thompkins led all scorers with 35 points on 11-of-20 from the field (4-of-11 3-pointers), while Raquan Mitchell followed with 23 points and David hall with 16.
Mines returns to action next weekend, hosting MSU-Denver and Chadron State.
Hagedorn's 31 leads USD past Oral Roberts, 91-80
Tyler Hagedorn had 31 points as South Dakota beat Oral Roberts 91-80 on Saturday in Vermillion.
Hagedorn made 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-pointer arc and added nine rebounds.
Triston Simpson had 17 points for South Dakota (14-8, 5-3 Summit League), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Stanley Umude added 13 points. Ty Chisom had six rebounds.
Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-9, 4-3), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Max Abmas added 24 points. Deondre Burns had 10 points.
South Dakota plays Denver on the road on Thursday. Oral Roberts plays South Dakota State at home on Wednesday.
Women's College Basketball
Mines crushes Highlands for weekend sweep
South Dakota School of Mines inched closer to the .500 mark with another impressive win Saturday, thumping New Mexico Highlands 83-59 in Las Vegas, N.M.
Friday the Lady Hardrockers beat CSU-Pueblo by 24 points.
Mines, 6-7 in the RMAC and 8-9 overall, led the entire way, up 22-15 at the end of the first quarter and 50-32 at halftime.
Ryan Weiss was red-hot for the Hardrockers with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 9-of-14 3-pointers. Sydney Leeper scored 12 points and Sami Steffeck added nine. Molly McCabe only scored four points but she grabbed 16 rebounds, including six offensive boards. As a team, Mines hit 30-of-67 from the field and 18-of-40 3-pointers.
Desiree Forster led Highlands, 0-13, 1-17, with 15 points.
Mines returns home next weekend to host MSU-Denver and Chadron State.
Black Hills State women fall to CSU-Pueblo
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team couldn't complete the weekend road sweep, falling to Colorado State-Pueblo 69-63 Saturday in Pueblo, Colo.
Friday night the Jackets dominated New Mexico Highlands 73-47.
Pueblo led for much of the game, although BHSU hung in there and trailed by just three on several occasions in the fourth quarter. But the ThunderWolves hit 9-of-9 from the free-throw line in the final five minutes to pull away for the win.
Racquel Wientjes had a big game offensively for the Jackets with 28 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field and 8-of-10 from the line. Morgan Ham added 17 points as BHSU was 20-of-56 from the field, but missed 10 free throws in the game (20-of-30).
JaNaiya Davis led Pueblo with 25 points, followed by Sydni Williams with 14 points and Kansas Watts with 12 points. The ThunderWolves were 21-of-of-48 from the field and 22-of-34 from the line.
Black Hills State, 8-5 in RMAC play and 11-7 overall, hosts Chadron State Friday and Metropolitan State-Denver Saturday.