Four Yellow Jackets scored in double figures, as the Black Hills State University men's basketball team defeated Western State Colorado University, 77-69, Friday night in Grand Junction, Colorado.
With the win, BHSU moves to 6-0 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 7-3 overall.
Stefan Desnica led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 19 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Oliver recorded 13 points, while Dez Stoudamire had 12, and Connor O'Hearn added 10 points.
BHSU led 29-21 at halftime, but Western (0-6, 3-9) came back to tie the game at 39-39 with 14:54 remaining.
A pair of jumpers by Makaleb McInnis and Antonio Capley put BHSU back up by four, and they would hold on to the lead in the final 15 minutes. The Mountaineers got as close as two points, but in the final few minutes of the game, the Yellow Jackets pushed their lead out to as many as 11.
Quincy Harding led the Mountaineers with 15 points, while Cole Sienknecht added 12.
BHSU women start fast win win over Western
Racquel Wientjes had a career-high 18 points as the Black Hills State University women's basketball team defeated Western State Colorado University, 59-48, on Friday night in Gunnison, Colorado.
The Yellow Jackets (9-1, 5-1 RMAC) also got nine points each from Morgan Ham and Lyndzi Rich, while Katie Messler pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Mountaineers (7-3, 3-3 RMAC) scored the first bucket of the game, but the Yellow Jackets used an 18-0 run to take control of the game, leading 18-7 after the first and 30-22 at halftime. BHSU led 50-41 going into the fourth period.
Samantha Coleman led the Mountaineers with 14 points.
Black Hills State will face Colorado Mesa University tonight in Grand Junction.
Colorado Mesa runs past SD Mines women
Colorado Mesa held the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team to just 14 points in the second half for a 56-42 win Friday night in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Mesa (9-1) led by just 30-28 at halftime, but controlled the second half to remain unbeaten in RMAC play at 6-0.
Sami Steffeck paced the Hardrockers with 16 points, including 4-5 from behind the arch. Cooper Courtney contributed with eight points while Molly McCabe and Taylor Molstad both cashed in for five markers. McCabe also led the 'Rockers with eight rebounds.
Mines, 1-5 and 4-6, is at Western State Colorado tonight.
Mines men fall to Colorado Mesa
Strong play in the paint lifted the Colorado Mesa Mavericks over the South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team, 80-71 Friday night in Grand Junction, Colorado.
CMU's Damon Dubots and Connor Nichols accounted for over half their team's points all coming in the paint as Dubots notched 28 and Nichols posted 22.
The Mavericks led 44-33 at halftime. The 'Rockers outscored Mesa over the final 20 minutes, 38-36.
Mines was led by Mitchell Sueker with 26 points, while Allec Williams cashed in for 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Logan Elers contributed with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Damani Hayes added 10 points and eight rebounds and Troy Brady also had 10 points in the game.
Mines, 2-4 and 5-9, is at Western State Colorado tonight.