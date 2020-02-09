BHSU men bounce back to drop Highlands

After having its 13-game win streak snapped Friday night, the Black Hills State men's basketball team got back on track with a 73-66 victory over New Mexico-Highlands Saturday night at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets and Cowboys went back and forth in the first half, before BHSU closed it out with a 31-29 lead.
The second half was much of the same with Highlands taking a seven point lead at 38-31 just two and a half minutes into the half.
The Yellow Jackets battled back and eventually pulled ahead to close it out.
Sava Dukic led the way for Black Hills State with 23 points, while Tyler Oliver finished with 16 points.
Joel Scott had a double-double for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 11 points while grabbing 11 rebounds.
Sammy Barnes-Tompkins led the Cowboys with 22 points, Raquan Mitchell added 15 points and Desmond Carpenter finished with 14.
Black Hills State (17-6 overall, 14-3 overall) will host Metro State-Denver on Friday, before hosting Chadron State on Saturday.
SDSU wins 4th straight, tips Nebraska Omaha 81-64
BROOKINGS — Douglas Wilson had 24 points as South Dakota State defeated Nebraska Omaha 81-64 on Saturday.
Alex Arians had 19 points for South Dakota State (18-8, 9-2 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Matt Dentlinger added 19 points and seven rebounds. David Wingett had 10 points and eight rebounds.
South Dakota State passed for a season-high 22 assists.
KJ Robinson had 20 points for the Mavericks (12-13, 5-5). Marlon Ruffin added 14 points. Matt Pile had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Hagedorn lifts USD over North Dakota 82-68
GRAND FORKS — Tyler Hagedorn had 15 points and seven rebounds as South Dakota won its seventh straight game, defeating North Dakota 82-68 on Saturday.
Stanley Umude had 13 points for South Dakota (18-8, 8-3 Summit League). Tyler Peterson added 13 points as did Triston Simpson, who also had six assists.
North Dakota made 10 3-pointers, six more than South Dakota, but the Coyotes were 22 of 25 at the free-throw line to 10 of 14 for the Fighting Hawks, who also committed 20 turnovers.
Marlon Stewart had 23 points for the Fighting Hawks (11-14, 5-6). De'Sean Allen-Eikens added 18 points and seven rebounds. Kienan Walter had 10 points.
Women's Basketball
Yellow Jackets cruise past Highlands
In another big scoring night, the Black Hills State women team defeated New Mexico-Highlands 85-51, Saturday night in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets quickly pulled away in the first quarter to lead 26-14 and held the cowgirls to just 11 points in the second quarter to lead 46-25 at the half.
BHSU came out hot the second half and outscored the Cowgirls 26-10 in the third to put the game out of reach.
Racquel Wientjes led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, shooting 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, for 19 points.
Morgan Ham posted 13 points, Niki Van Wyk was good for 11 points and Norra Parttimaa added 10.
Black Hills State (14-8 overall, 11-6 RMAC) is home again next weekend when it hosts MSU Denver (Friday) and Chadron State (Saturday).
Balanced attack lifts Jackrabbits past Omaha
South Dakota State women's basketball took down Omaha 69-59 at Frost Arena Saturday afternoon in the 2020 Pork Classic doubleheader, winning its fifth-straight at home.
The Jackrabbits advanced to 18-7 overall and 10-1 in Summit League play, while Omaha fell to 6-17, 1-9 Summit League.
Tagyn Larson finished a rebound shy of a double-double with a team-leading 16 points and 9 rebounds. The senior added 3 assists and two blocks on the day.
Tylee Irwin added 13 points and five rebounds, while Paiton Burckhard and Megan Bultsma each posted 10 points and five boards. Rylee Cascio-Jensen dished out a team-high six assists