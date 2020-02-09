BHSU men bounce back to drop Highlands

In another big scoring night, the Black Hills State women team defeated New Mexico-Highlands 85-51, Saturday night in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets quickly pulled away in the first quarter to lead 26-14 and held the cowgirls to just 11 points in the second quarter to lead 46-25 at the half.

BHSU came out hot the second half and outscored the Cowgirls 26-10 in the third to put the game out of reach.

Racquel Wientjes led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, shooting 5 for 7 from beyond the arc, for 19 points.

Morgan Ham posted 13 points, Niki Van Wyk was good for 11 points and Norra Parttimaa added 10.

Black Hills State (14-8 overall, 11-6 RMAC) is home again next weekend when it hosts MSU Denver (Friday) and Chadron State (Saturday).

Balanced attack lifts Jackrabbits past Omaha

South Dakota State women's basketball took down Omaha 69-59 at Frost Arena Saturday afternoon in the 2020 Pork Classic doubleheader, winning its fifth-straight at home.

The Jackrabbits advanced to 18-7 overall and 10-1 in Summit League play, while Omaha fell to 6-17, 1-9 Summit League.