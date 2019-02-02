The Black Hills State men's basketball team topped Metro State-Denver for the first time in program history, 64-62 in Spearfish Saturday.
BHSU led 27-23 at halftime and MSU-Denver outscored the Yellow Jackets 39-37 in the second half, but they were still able to hang on for the win.
Dez Stoudamire led all scorers with 17 points, Tyler Oliver had 16, Fraser Malcolm had 13, Makaleb McInnis also had 10. For the Roadrunners, Jaryn Taylor led with 11 points.
BHSU was 20-of-48 for 41.7 percent from the field, and MSU-Denver was 22-of-53 for 41.5 percent.
The Yellow Jackets are now 11-8 overall and 10-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. They will take on Colorado State-Pueblo Friday on the road Friday.
BHSU women fall to MSU-Denver
The Black Hills State women's basketball team didn't quite have enough as it fell to Metro State-Denver 69-54.
The Roadrunners led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and 34-26 at halftime. MSU-Denver made it 54-40 at the end of the third. Both teams scored 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Morgan Ham led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 17 points, Racquel Wientjes had 11 and Morgan Koepsell had 10. Emily Hartegan of MSU-Denver led all scorers with 23, Jonalyn Wittwer had 13 and Jaelynn Smith had 11.
BHSU went 21-of-51 for 41.2 percent from the field while MSU-Denver went 26-of-54 for 48.1 percent.
The Yellow Jackets are 12-7 overall and 8-7 in the RMAC. They will take on Colorado State-Pueblo Friday on the road.
USD women stomp Purdue-Fort Wayne
The University of South Dakota women's basketball team got 19 points from former St. Thomas More standout Ciarra Duffy and rolled by Purdue-Fort Wayne 71-49.
In addition to Duffy's contribution, Allison Arens also scored 19 and Taylor Frederick had 15.
At the end of the first quarter Purdue-Fort Wayne ended with a 17-14 lead, but by halftime the score was tied at 34. The Coyotes outscored the Mastodons 24-8 in the third quarter to lead 58-42. They outscored them 13-9 in the fourth quarter.
Jaelencia Williams led the way for Purdue-Fort Wayne with 16.
USD, 20-3 overall and 8-1 in the Summit League, will host Omaha Wednesday.