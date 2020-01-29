BHSU men have won 11 straight, most of them down to the wire

"Our role guys from game-to-game can come in and be solid, not turn it over, not be too aggressive, and the next game come out and give us 10 or 12 points too. Part of that is they have swallowed their egos and everybody is okay with different guys getting the spotlight and getting more shot attempts from game-to-game. There is no jealousy or worries about individual accolades. They are more worried about the team now."

Despite not losing since Dec. 7 at Dixie State, Thompson said basketball is fragile and things can change really quick. With that in mind, he said they are just taking a one-game-at-a-time approach and putting everything they have into that next game.

"Winning road games in this league is never easy, so we'll have a tall task this weekend," he said. "We play at Chadron Friday and then drive over four hours to face Metro State (Denver) the next night. Both teams will be geared up to play us because we are on this winning streak and tied for first, and both teams play hard. We're just trying to focus on getting better in practice day by day and one game at a time."

Some of the differences between now and last year at this time, Thompson said, include defending better, overall team chemistry and more depth.