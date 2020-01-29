BHSU men have won 11 straight, most of them down to the wire

Every coach and every player, no matter the sport, tries to win each game they compete in.
For the Black Hills State University men's basketball team, that was the case to open the season despite the Jackets losing three of their first four games. Looking back, BHSU coach Ryan Thompson admits those losses weren't necessarily all bad.
In those three defeats, the Jackets lost by a total of six points on the road to the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, Augustana and Northern State University.
"I don't know if we would be where we are at now if we hadn't played those games early in the year and felt what it was like to lose a one-possession game against a really good team," Thompson said.
Fast forward to present and BHSU is on an 11-game win streak, with seven of those victories by five points or less.
"We learned a lot from those games, and now we've won a lot of close games," he said. "We've learned to execute in late-game situations and we really have kept our composure now in those situations."
In their last time out, the Jackets beat Colorado State-Pueblo in Pueblo, Colo., 94-76. It was their first double-digit win in eight games.
Thompson's okay with that.
"I think maybe we could do a little more of that," he said with a laugh.
At 11-2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 14-5 overall, Black Hills State, which fell to New Mexico Highlands in the league tournament title game, is tied for first place with Dixie State
Despite losing some key players from last season, the Yellow Jackets have built upon last year's strong finish.
"Our guys have really come together," Thompson said. "Our chemistry is really strong now with how they are interacting with each other off the court and playing with each other on the court. I think we have a sense of belief now. We have a lot of momentum going and a lot of confidence going."
Even with losing three of their top four scorers (Fraser Malcolm, Dez Stoudamire and Makaleb McInnis) to graduation, the Jackets have several players taking over those roles, as 6-foot-7 freshman forward Joel Scott is fourth in the league in scoring at 17.7 points a game and senior guard Tyler Oliver is scoring 14.2 points a game.
Junior guard Trey Whitley is scoring 13.5 points a game, followed by senior forward Stefan Desnica at 11.7.
"I think we have probably four or five guys that can go get 20 points in any given night," he said. "Joel Scott is a guy who has been pretty consistent and is a tough matchup, he can score inside and outside. Tyler Oliver has a big impact every game, either scoring or he can pass off the dribble, and defensively he impacts the game a lot.
"Our role guys from game-to-game can come in and be solid, not turn it over, not be too aggressive, and the next game come out and give us 10 or 12 points too. Part of that is they have swallowed their egos and everybody is okay with different guys getting the spotlight and getting more shot attempts from game-to-game. There is no jealousy or worries about individual accolades. They are more worried about the team now."
Despite not losing since Dec. 7 at Dixie State, Thompson said basketball is fragile and things can change really quick. With that in mind, he said they are just taking a one-game-at-a-time approach and putting everything they have into that next game.
"Winning road games in this league is never easy, so we'll have a tall task this weekend," he said. "We play at Chadron Friday and then drive over four hours to face Metro State (Denver) the next night. Both teams will be geared up to play us because we are on this winning streak and tied for first, and both teams play hard. We're just trying to focus on getting better in practice day by day and one game at a time."
Some of the differences between now and last year at this time, Thompson said, include defending better, overall team chemistry and more depth.
"I think the guys get along as well as they possibly could, more than any team I have been around," he said. "We may have relied on Fraser Malcolm a little too much last year, and this year we have more balance. Our two-through-eight spots are more comfortable with having big nights offensively."
Thompson said they have always tried to not talk about long-term goals because when you put a goal out there, he believes, it is sometimes all about reaching that goal and putting a ceiling on a team.
If it doesn't happen, he asks, "what are you playing for?"
Instead, he said it is about trying to reach potential as a team, trying to get better every day.
"If we do those things and keeping getting better and attack every game like it is a championship game, we're going to have a chance to be there in the conference standings in the end," he said.
After this weekend that concludes four straight on the road, the Jackets return home for four straight. They'll then close with their final three regular-season games on the road, including Feb. 28 at rival South Dakota School of Mines.
BHSU edged the 'Rockers to open the conference season in yet another close win (70-66).
Expect more of the same. They've been there and done that.