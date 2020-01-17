BHSU men hold off UCCS for 8th straight win

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team won its eighth straight game, but had to rally in the end to do so, edging Colorado-Colorado Springs 66-64 Friday night at the Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets, 8-2 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 11-5 overall, seemed to be on cruise control in the first half, leading by 12 points at the break.

But the Mountain Lions, 6-4 and 10-5, came back to lead by as much as three points on a couple of occasions late and still had a chance to win at the end but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Trailing 34-22 at halftime, Colorado Springs chipped away in the second half and took its first lead since early in the game on a 3-pointer at 54-51 by Alijah Comithier with 9 minutes, 28 seconds remaining.

BHSU's Tyler Oliver countered with a 3 of his own and the teams traded leads the rest of the way.

Tommy Donovon's 3-pointer put the Jackets back up 62-59 with three minutes to play, but a 3-pointer by Padiet Wang tied the game at 64-all with 1:32 left.