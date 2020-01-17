BHSU men hold off UCCS for 8th straight win

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team won its eighth straight game, but had to rally in the end to do so, edging Colorado-Colorado Springs 66-64 Friday night at the Young Center in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets, 8-2 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 11-5 overall, seemed to be on cruise control in the first half, leading by 12 points at the break.
But the Mountain Lions, 6-4 and 10-5, came back to lead by as much as three points on a couple of occasions late and still had a chance to win at the end but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Trailing 34-22 at halftime, Colorado Springs chipped away in the second half and took its first lead since early in the game on a 3-pointer at 54-51 by Alijah Comithier with 9 minutes, 28 seconds remaining.
BHSU's Tyler Oliver countered with a 3 of his own and the teams traded leads the rest of the way.
Tommy Donovon's 3-pointer put the Jackets back up 62-59 with three minutes to play, but a 3-pointer by Padiet Wang tied the game at 64-all with 1:32 left.
Oliver's layup with 1:08 remaining proved to be the winning points. UCCS had to foul late and got a break when the Jackets turned the ball over under the Mountain Lion basket with six seconds left. But Comithier's 3-pointer as time ran out was off the mark.
Oliver led the Jackets with 18 points, followed by Joel Scott with 15 points, Trey Whitley with 11 and Donovan with 10. BHSU was 26-of-61 from the field, but hit 8-of-13 3-pointers.
Wang led UCCS with 20 points, followed by Blend Vavdill with 12, Comithier with 11 and Parker Gaddis with 10. The Lions were 23-of-51 from the field, hitting 7-of-17 3-pointers.
Black Hills State returns to action today at 6 p.m. against Colorado School of Mines, while Colorado Springs is at South Dakota Mines.
BHSU women hit 14 3s in win over UCCS
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team caught fire from the outside and ran past Colorado-Colorado Springs 79-62 Friday night in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game at the Young Center in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets, 7-3 in league play and 10-5 overall, have now won three straight games and six out of their last seven games.
Black Hills State led for all but a couple of minutes in the first quarter and hit 14-of-28 from beyond the 3-point arc, with 13 of those 3-pointers coming in the first three quarters.
Morgan Ham led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points, followed by Racquel Wientjes with 18 points, including 4-of-8 3-pointers made. Eight Jackets hit 3-pointers in the contest, with Abby Switzer also connecting on 3-of-4 attempts for nine points and Danica Kocer 2-of-3 for 10 points.
BHSU led 23-16 at the end of the first quarter and 42-28 at halftime. The Jackets took a 62-47 lead into the fourth period. Black Hills State finished the game hitting 26-of-55 from the field and canned 13-of-14 of its free throws
Abby Feickert led Colorado Springs, 3-7, 4-12, with 16 points and Ellie Moore added 11 points. The Mountain Lions were 23-of-62 from the field (37 percent) and made just 5-of-19 3-pointers.
BHSU will look for the weekend sweep today at 4 p.m. when it hosts Colorado School of Mines. UCCS is at South Dakota Mines.
SDSU at USD
The South Dakota State women's basketball game at South Dakota has been postponed to Sunday. The game will now be played as part of a doubleheader with the women tipping off at noon (MT), followed by the men at 2:30 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Poor travel and blizzard-like conditions caused Saturday's scheduled women's game to be moved to Sunday. Both games will be televised live on MidcoSN.