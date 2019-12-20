BHSU men roll past Dickinson State

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team handily defeated the Dickinson State University 90 – 62 on Friday night in a non-coference game at the Young Center in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets had five scorers in double digits and were led by Trey Whitley, who put up 20 points, shooting 72 percent from the field, and 100 percent from the charity stripe.
Black Hills State buried Dickinson State in the first half, outscoring them 51-30. The Yellow Jackets were connecting 67 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc. A second half early blitz saw the Yellow Jackets put up an additional 12 unanswered points to further shut down Dickinson.
On the night, BHSU was good for 58 percent of its shots from the field, 40 percent from beyond the arc, and 80 percent at the free throw line.
Stefan Desnica was second in points scored, putting up 16 points, making seven of nine from the field. Tyler Oliver posted a double – double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 12 defensive boards. Oliver also recorded four steals.
Joel Scott making 14 points and recording six rebounds. Antonio Capley rounded out the double digit scorers with his 10 points.
Black Hills State, 6-5, return to action Jan. 3-4 when the Yellow Jackets host Western Colorado and Colorado Mesa.
McCloud’s career game not enough as Tigers upended by Seahawks
Despite Samuel McCloud recording a career-high on 7-of-14 shooting from 3-point range, the No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team fell to No. 22 Keiser University, 82-75 Friday at the Cruzin’ Classic in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
McCloud, a Rapid City Stevens graduate, led the team with 21 points and seven rebounds.
DWU takes on No. 11 Ave Maria University at 2 p.m. MST tomorrow in the Cruzin’ Classic in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
Northern Colorado stops USD men
Northern Colorado guard Jonah Radebaugh had 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in leading the Bears to an 87-68 win against South Dakota Friday inside the Sanford Pentagon.
The win extends Northern Colorado’s win streak to four games, while ending South Dakota’s streak at three. The Bears improved to 7-4 overall while the Coyotes slipped to 9-4.
That result turned a back-and-forth contest into a double-digit victory. In addition to Radebaugh, Northern Colorado got 19 points from Sam Masten and 10 each from Bodie Hume, Trent Harris and Kai Edwards.
South Dakota got 16 points each from Tyler Peterson and Stanley Umude while Cody Kelley chipped in 14 and Ty Chisom came off the bench for nine. The Coyotes shot 48 percent from the field, but still couldn’t keep pace with the Bears.