BHSU men roll past Dickinson State

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team handily defeated the Dickinson State University 90 – 62 on Friday night in a non-coference game at the Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets had five scorers in double digits and were led by Trey Whitley, who put up 20 points, shooting 72 percent from the field, and 100 percent from the charity stripe.

Black Hills State buried Dickinson State in the first half, outscoring them 51-30. The Yellow Jackets were connecting 67 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc. A second half early blitz saw the Yellow Jackets put up an additional 12 unanswered points to further shut down Dickinson.

On the night, BHSU was good for 58 percent of its shots from the field, 40 percent from beyond the arc, and 80 percent at the free throw line.

Stefan Desnica was second in points scored, putting up 16 points, making seven of nine from the field. Tyler Oliver posted a double – double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 12 defensive boards. Oliver also recorded four steals.

Joel Scott making 14 points and recording six rebounds. Antonio Capley rounded out the double digit scorers with his 10 points.