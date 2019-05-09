Black Hills State University head men's basketball coach Ryan Thompson has announced the signing of Markieth Brown Jr. and Trey Whitley for the 2019-20 season.
"We obviously had some big shoes to fill in our backcourt with the losses we had to graduation off last year's team. We are thrilled with the recent additions we have made as we believe Markieth and Trey will be able to make an immediate impact to our team next season," Thompson said. "Both are junior college transfers that come from well-coached and successful programs. In addition to their on-court credentials, these two young men are incredible people that take their academics seriously and will represent our university well."
Brown is a 6-foot-3 guard from Spokane, Washington. The transfer from Everett Community College averaged 26.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game his sophomore year. He was named the MVP of the NWAC North Region, helping lead ECC to 14-0 in conference play, which is the most wins in school history. He has scored the most points in Everett Community College history. He was also named to the First Team All-Conference following a freshman year in which he averaged 19.0 ppg.
Whitley, a 6-0 guard, is from Santa Cruz, California. His sophomore season at Cabrillo College, he averaged 17.4 points per game, 1.8 steals per game, 4.3 assists per game, and 2.3 rebounds per game. He was named the MVP of the Coast Conference South Division.
Burdick wins Summit League 10,000 run
The South Dakota State track and field teams carried 20 Jackrabbits onto the finals of The Summit League Outdoor Championships in Macomb, Ill., while seniors Kyle Burdick and Rachel King notched the first SDSU victories.
Burdick opened up the competition in the morning and claimed his second career win in the 10,000 (31 minutes, 16.94 seconds) and the school's fourth consecutive win in the race (since 2016). The Rapid City Stevens graduate is the second Jack to win the event multiple times in their career (Trent Lusignan, 2013-2016).
King added a 32.70-second win (10:09.85) in her specialty, the 3,000-meter steeplechase, to score back-to-back wins in the outdoor championship event.
Action in the meet picks up again today.
Pairings announced for Cancun Challenge
The South Dakota State University women's basketball team will compete against three other perennial postseason qualifiers at the 2019 Women's Cancun Challenge, officials from event organizer Triple Crown Sports announced Thursday.
Highlighting the three-day Mayan Tournament, which will be played Nov. 28-30 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, is a Nov. 29 matchup between the Jackrabbits and Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have played in each of the last two NCAA championship games, winning it all in 2018 before falling to Baylor in the 2019 title tilt.
SDSU opens the tournament with a game Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) against the University of South Florida, in what will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Bulls completed the 2018-19 season with a 19-16 overall record and advanced to the second round of the WNIT. Prior to last season, USF had made four consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
Completing the tournament slate is a Nov. 30 contest versus Florida Gulf Coast. It will mark the third year in a row SDSU and the Eagles have played, with each team winning on its home floor. Overall, FGCU leads the series, 2-1, after defeating the Jackrabbits in their first-ever meeting during the 2013-14 season in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.