SPEARFISH — The best players always seem to take over when the game is on the line.
When Black Hills State University men's basketball team needed to pull away from Colorado State-Pueblo, it happened to have the two best players on the court.
Fraser Malcolm scored 27 points, while Dez Stoudamire had 24 as the Yellow Jackets topped the ThunderWolves 94-79 Saturday night at the Young Center.
The BHSU women's team's fourth quarter comeback fell short in a 68-58 loss to CSU-Pueblo in the early game.
In the men's game, BHSU was able to get out to a fast start behind 3-pointers from Stoudamire, who had 18 points at halftime, and he finished the night 7-of-15 from behind the 3-point line.
"I thought he did everything well," BHSU coach Ryan Thompson said of Stoudamire. "He defended well, he had six assists, he hit seven big 3s. I thought he did everything."
The Yellow Jackets led 11-5, and then 15-12, but the ThunderWolves wouldn’t go away. With 3:04 left in the first half the Yellow Jacket lead was only 34-30, and at the end of the first it was 42-38.
Stoudamire started slow in the second half, but that start didn’t last long, as he was hitting 3s again in no time and the Yellow Jackets were able to take a 61-53 lead with 13:37 to go in the game.
Still, CSU-Pueblo would not stop fighting back, but then, instead of Stoudamire, it was Malcolm who started taking over the game, hitting two 3-pointers to extend the BHSU lead to 11 with 5:35 to play at 81-69.
That would be as close as the ThunderWolves would get. Malcolm continued to hit big shots to put even more separation between the two teams. BHSU finished the second half with a 52-41 edge in the second half.
Fifty fouls were called between both teams during the game, and Thompson said he was happy with the way his team responded and still did what it had to do.
"There was a lot going on, we were in foul trouble, the calls didn't always go our way," Thompson said. "We had a lot of adversity. We have to look at some of the things that are our fault ... the things we can control but it does stop the flow of the game a lot."
The Yellow Jackets also got 13 points from Stefan Desnica, on the night the Yellow Jackets shot 30-of-58 from the field for 51.7 percent, including 14-of-34 for 41.2 percent from 3-point land.
CSU-Pueblo was led by Corey Sang who had 15 points and Donovan Oldham who had 14, it shot 21-of-51 from the field for 41.2 percent.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 9-8 on the season and 8-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The win also improved BHSU to 4-2 at home.
"It's always great to be home, the crowd was great," Thompson said. "We had a tough run there with playing four of the top five teams in the league and we struggled but it's go time and I think we're ready for a run."
BHSU hosts Chadron State Friday.
In the waning moments of the fourth quarter of the women's game, it seemed like Black Hills State would complete a improbable comeback.
In the end, a 13-point hole was too deep for the Yellow Jackets, as Colorado State-Pueblo took down BHSU 68-58.
“We were not the same team we were last night,” BHSU coach Mark Nore said. “I thought we came out flat. For both teams I thought it was pretty sloppy but they got it together and found ways to make plays.”
During the first quarter, BHSU struggled with turnovers and the ThunderWolves were able to turn those turnovers into quick and easy offense.
Five Yellow Jacket turnovers led to a 17-5 lead for CSU-Pueblo after one quarter.
“I was disappointed in how we started,” Nore said. “Being at home you have to take care of playing at home and not take it for granted. The big thing is the enthusiasm we had last night we didn’t have tonight."
BHSU was able to cut into that lead in the second quarter by getting to the free throw line, going 6-of-7 in the second from the line, trimming the lead to 28-21 for the ThunderWovles.
The Yellow Jackets started the second half well, cutting the lead to five at 34-29. Then, CSU-Pueblo made its big run.
A 12-0 run put the ThunderWolves up 46-29, and they would end the quarter leading 52-40.
In the fourth quarter it looked like CSU-Pueblo had the potential to run away with the game, but a 6-0 run with just over five minutes left made the score 60-53 and forced the Thunderwovles to call a timeout with 3:39 remaining.
That run turned into a 10-0 run and with less than two minutes to play BHSU trailed by only three.
“We started to play our style of basketball,” Nore said. “But we can’t wait until we’re down 16 points to start playing with that kind of edge.”
That’s as close as the Yellow Jackets would get. Missed 3-point attempts from BHSU and made free throws from CSU-Pueblo sealed the deal.
Morgan Ham led BHSU with 15 points, which shot 21-of-65 from the field for 32.3 percent. Racquel Wientjes had 11 for the Yellow Jackets and Julia Seamans had 10.
For CSU-Pueblo, Jennah Knafelc had 17, Naomi Torgerson, Sydni Williams and JaNaiya Davis had 12, and Khiya Adams had 11 as the Thunderwolves shot 24-of-46 for 52.2 percent from the field.
The Yellow Jackets are now 11-6 overall and 7-6 in the RMAC. They will host Chadron State Friday.