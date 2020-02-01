BHSU men win 13th straight, lead RMAC

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team continues to roll, stopping Metropolitan State-Denver 83-69 in Denver for the Yellow Jackets 13th straight victory.
The win, along with Dixie State's loss to Adams State Saturday, put the Yellow Jackets in sole possession of first place in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play at 13-2. BHSU is 16-5 overall.
Black Hills State had control of the entire game, leading by as much as 19. They finished the first half with a comfortable 40-32 lead and followed up the second half out-scoring the Roadrunners 43-37.
The Jackets stayed hot from the field, connecting on 57 percent from the field, hitting 32-of-56, including 7-of-14 3-pointers. They also hit 9 of 10 of their shots from the charity stripe.
Four Yellow Jackets were in double digits points and were led by a double-double from freshman Joel Scott, who posted 25 points and 11 rebounds. He shot 9 for 17 on the night. Trey Whitley followed up his 37 points from Friday night with 22 points Saturday, hitting 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.
Antonio Capley scored 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting and Tyler Oliver had 14 points and pulled down eight boards.
Black Hills State retuRns home for four straight games, hosting CSU-Pueblo Friday and New Mexico Highlands Saturday.
Hardrockers top Eagles for weekend sweep
South Dakota Mines got 27 points from Allec Williams, 22 from Mitch Sueker and 17 from Logan Elers Saturday night while defeating Chadron State 88-77 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game in Chadron, Neb.
The Hardrockers led all the way. They shot 55.2 percent from the field while building a 43-33 halftime lead and maintained between a five- and 12-point lead in the second half.
Chadron State made 29 field goals, one more than Mines, and hit nine 3-pointers, four more than the visitors, but the Hardrockers were 27 of 31 from the free-throw line and the Eagles were just 10 of 15.
Williams was 11 of 18 from the field, including three treys and a pair of free throws. Sueker had just three points at halftime, but used his hook shot to help tally 19 in the second half. Elers was four of eight from the field and drew enough fouls to go nine of 10 from the free throw line.
Chadron State’s top scorer was Stephon Bell, who was nine of 11 from the field while finishing with 21 points. He entered the game averaging four points.
Mines is now 11-10 overall and 8-7 in the RMAC. The Eagles are 3-17 and 2-13.
The Hardrockers return home next weekend to host New Mexico Highlands and CSU-Pueblo.
Summit leader South Dakota St. beats Western Illinois, 71-61
MACOMB, Ill. — Douglas Wilson had 18 points as Summit League-leading South Dakota State got past Western Illinois 71-61 on Saturday night.
Alex Arians had 14 points and six rebounds for South Dakota State. Noah Freidel added 11 points.
South Dakota State (17-8, 8-2) dominated the first half and led 42-24 at halftime. The Leathernecks' 24 points in the first half were a season low.
Zion Young had 16 points for the Western Illinois (5-15, 2-8), which saw its losing streak reach five games. Ben Pyle added 15 points and Kobe Webster had 12.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. South Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 91-56 on Jan. 4.
Women’s College Basketball
Hardrockers run past Chadron
The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team took a big first half lead and cruised to a 77-59 victory over Chadron State on Saturday for its fifth straight win.
The Hardrockers took a 21-11 lead into the second quarter, before extending their advantage to 42-22 at the half.
Mines added to its lead with a 22-17 third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Anna Haugen and Sydney Leeper led the Hardrockers with 12 points apiece, while Molly McCabe and Ryan Weiss finished with 11 each.
Haugen led the team in rebounds with 13.
Taryn Foxen paced the Eagles with 17 points, Bailey Brooks added 11 points and Jessica Lovitt finished with 10.
South Dakota Mines (10-9 overall, 8-7 RMAC) will host New Mexico Highlands on Friday, before hosting Colorado State - Pueblo on Saturday.
Roadrunners pull away late
The Metropolitan State – Denver women’s basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter as the Roadrunners defeated Black Hills State 62-53 Saturday afternoon in Denver.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to an early lead and carried a 16-11 advantage at the end of the first.
MSU-Denver began to battle back from there, outscoring BHSU 34-30 over the next two quarters to cut the lead to one point.
The Roadrunners outscored the Yellow Jackets 17-7 in the fourth to put the game away.
Mariah Schroeder led MSU-Denver with 16 points, Jaiden Galloway and Bree Wellington added 11 points apiece and Jaela Richardson finished with 10.
Morgan Ham paced Black Hills State with 15 points.
The Yellow Jackets (12-8 overall, 9-6 RMAC) return home next weekend to take on Colorado State – Pueblo on Friday.
Jackrabbit women defeat Oral Roberts, 76-61
TULSA, Okla. - South Dakota State women's basketball topped Oral Roberts 76-61 on Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Okla. to advance to 17-7 on the season with a 9-1 mark in Summit League action.
The Jackrabbits were led by Tagyn Larson who registered her first double-double of the season with 17 points and a career-best tying 14 rebounds. Megan Bultsma and Sydney Stapleton also scored in double figures with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin added nine points apiece to the offensive efforts, while Burkhard also pulled down seven boards. Lindsey Theuninck dished a team-best five assists.