BHSU men win 13th straight, lead RMAC

Hardrockers top Eagles for weekend sweep

South Dakota Mines got 27 points from Allec Williams, 22 from Mitch Sueker and 17 from Logan Elers Saturday night while defeating Chadron State 88-77 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game in Chadron, Neb.

The Hardrockers led all the way. They shot 55.2 percent from the field while building a 43-33 halftime lead and maintained between a five- and 12-point lead in the second half.

Chadron State made 29 field goals, one more than Mines, and hit nine 3-pointers, four more than the visitors, but the Hardrockers were 27 of 31 from the free-throw line and the Eagles were just 10 of 15.

Williams was 11 of 18 from the field, including three treys and a pair of free throws. Sueker had just three points at halftime, but used his hook shot to help tally 19 in the second half. Elers was four of eight from the field and drew enough fouls to go nine of 10 from the free throw line.

Chadron State’s top scorer was Stephon Bell, who was nine of 11 from the field while finishing with 21 points. He entered the game averaging four points.

Mines is now 11-10 overall and 8-7 in the RMAC. The Eagles are 3-17 and 2-13.