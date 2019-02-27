The Black Hills State University and South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's basketball teams opened Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play against each other Dec. 1, and they'll end the regular season the same way Friday night in Spearfish.
There's plenty on the line, although both BHSU teams are playing for either a postseason berth or seeding, and Mines will end both seasons with this game.
It's South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State. That's all you need to know.
The women's game tips off at 5:30 p.m. at the Young Center, with the men's game set for 7:30 p.m.
"It's going to be a fun game to be a part of. More than anything, it is going to be a fun atmosphere. This game means a lot to a lot of people around here," BHSU men's coach Ryan Thompson said. "We feel grateful to be a part of it."
Mines men's coach Eric Glenn said you can throw the records out, and you can throw home court advantage out.
"This is my 14th year here and I think we've each won about as many games on the road than at home," he said. "Everybody is familiar with each other, and we're familiar with both places. It's a great game."
The women's game is the 100th in the longstanding series between the two schools separated by about 50 miles of interstate highway. If you're counting, it's 50-49 Mines.
"It's Tech vs. BH and let the best team win," BHSU women's coach Mark Nore said.
The Mines women will see its season end Friday night, but head coach Ryan Larsen likes the way his team is playing.
"What better scenario can we ask for, coming off our first weekend sweep of the year, on Senior Day Saturday, and then end the season at the Young Center in Spearfish against a really good team?" Larsen said. "If you can't get excited about this, then you're probably not much of a competitor."
BHSU men playing for home playoff game
For the Yellow Jacket men, a win over the Hardrockers and a win by Colorado School of Mines puts BHSU in the No. 4 seed going into the RMAC Shootout. The top four teams host first-round playoff games.
Thompson said that they haven't really talked a lot with the team about end of the season goals; their focus has just been on trying to reach their potential.
But as a coaching staff, he added, getting into the top four in the conference has been a goal from day one this season.
"We've had a lot of injuries and a lot of things come up with our team, so for us to be in this situation, we feel fortunate, and I think it shows how well our guys have bought in to what we are doing," he said.
The Jackets, 14-7 in league play and 15-10 overall, are making their second straight — and second overall — appearance in the RMAC postseason tournament.
It's been an up and down season at times, as the Jackets own two six-game winning streaks, but also some struggles
Regulars, seniors Fraser Malcolm and Patrick Mendes, along with junior Connor O'Hearn, are out with season-ending injuries. Malcolm was the team's leading scorer at 16.0 points per game.
Thompson said the injuries enabled the team to rally around each other and force some players to step up in different roles.
Senior Dez Stoudamire is scoring 12.6 points a game, while junior Tyler Oliver is averaging 11.5 per game. Stoudamire scored 25 points in the win over Colorado Colorado Springs Saturday, while senior Makaleb McInnis scored 26 points in the four-point loss to Colorado Mines the night before.
"A lot of it is about your perspective," Thompson said. "We could make excuses and feel sorry for ourselves, or we could say, 'We have kind of a different group now, so there are ways to play winning basketball with this different group.'"
Although the Hardrockers are 9-12 and 12-17, Thompson said they will have their hands full. The Jackets just got past Mines 57-56 in that first game, and the 'Rockers handed Colorado Mines their lone league loss last weekend.
"It is going to be a tough task. South Dakota Mines is playing much better basketball," Thompson said. "I think they are much better than their record indicates. Coach Glenn is doing a great job with that group."
Although the Hardrockers season comes to an end Friday night, they are closing on a strong note, including the 67-58 upset of then No. 11/13 Colorado Mines Saturday in the King Center.
"For us, as we have said all year, it is another opportunity to get out there and compete," Glenn said. "There will be a little extra juice because it is a rival. The main thing is we want to go out and continue to do what we're doing, which is playing pretty good basketball. We want to make sure we're going away feeling that we did our best and playing our best ball of the year."
Like BHSU, the Hardrockers have battled injuries, losing starting guard Allec Williams (13.0 ppg.) with a season-ending injury and recently leading scorer Mitchell Sueker (14.7 ppg.) with an injury. Sueker is day-to-day heading into the finale.
"The injury thing is something you can't control, and you always want to have your guys prepared and let them know that you believe in each and every one of them," Glenn said. "When they get their opportunity, they have to step up and play a bigger role. I think they have done that."
Junior Logan Elers is scoring 11.9 points a game and averaging 6.3 rebounds per contest. Troy Brady is at 9.7 points a game and Damani Hayes is scoring 8.9 per game.
BHSU women looking to keep playoff hopes alive
Although the Black Hills State women's team is sitting in a four-way tie for fifth place, it is still too close the call. The Yellow Jackets can clinch a playoffs berth simply with a win, but a loss and some shuffling around by other teams could have them on the outside looking in.
"This is truly a must-win situation for us," Nore said. "It's a deal where I don't think anything is guaranteed. The probability is good for us, but I think when you take that out it, it's just a Tech versus BH game more than anything."
The preseason favorites in the conference, it has been a struggle at times, Nore admits, with a young team beset with injury problems still trying to find its identity. The Jackets go into the game at 12-9 and 16-9.
"We have a lot of kids who have been put into the fire a little bit, and I think they are just getting used to their positions now," he said. "For us, when you deal with adversity, it takes time because everyone's role changes. That takes time and confidence plays a huge part in that. We're playing with that now. For me, I just want to be playing our best basketball."
Sophomore Morgan Ham leads the Jackets at 13.6 points a game while grabbing 5.1 boards per contest. Julia Seamans is scoring 10.7 points a game and Racquel Wientjes is right behind at 10.6 per game. Katie Messler leads the team in rebounding at 6.2 per game.
The Hardrockers, 9-12, 12-13, earned some confidence with their first weekend sweep of the season, stopping Colorado Mines and Colorado Springs as well.
"We're not playing for anything, but we're playing our best basketball of the season," Larsen said. "This has been such a fun group to coach. With the injuries we have had this year, we could have really thrown in the towel. But Taylor Molstad and a few other kids wouldn't let us do that; too much pride."
Mines is led by Molstad, the team's lone senior, who averages 12.7 points per game, to rank 12th in the conference. On defense for the Hardrockers, Anna Haugen averages 8.9 rebounds per game, which in second in the RMAC.
BHSU won the first meeting in Rapid City 70-43, and Larsen said they always game plan against opponents the second time around. They'll do the same for the Jackets.
"The first time we played them, which seemed like an eternity ago, we were obviously a work in progress at that time," he said. "We've gotten better offensively and defensively. As far as guarding them, we'll throw some different looks at them."
Larsen said his team has to hold true to what it is and can't turn the ball over against a good defensive team.
"They (BHSU) iare shooting the ball really well now, so we'll have to play attention to their guards more than the first time, and of course, Morgan ham," he said.