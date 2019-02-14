Eleven student athletes from the Black Hills State University cross country teams were recently honored by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for their efforts both at the National Cross Country Championships and in the classroom this past fall.
Additionally, both squads were named All-Academic Teams. The women's team posted an impressive 3.51 team GPA, while the men put together a 3.4 team GPA.
To be eligible for the honor, a team must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and have scored at an NCAA DII Regional Meet. An individual must have at least a 3.25 GPA and have finished in the top third at their regional meet and/or in the top half at the NCAA Championships.
Earning honors for the Jackets were: redshirt senior Josh Davis, redshirt junior Jake Iverson, redshirt freshman Keith Osowski, senior Jonah Theisen, redshirt freshman Jordan Theisen, junior Nicole Allerdings, senior Nicole Davis, senior Savannah Davis, senior Tori Moore, redshirt freshman Xiomara Robinson and senior Cailey Roth,.
South Dakota School of Mines junior Chase Wood earned All-Academic honors while both the Hardrocker men's and women's cross country teams earned All-Academic Teams honors.
The Mines men's and women's XC teams have earned USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honors for the seventh consecutive year. The Hardrocker men's squad finished the season with a 3.09 team GPA while the women's team posted a 3.3 GPA.
Hahn scores 22 to lift Omaha past SDSU 85-84
OMAHA, Neb. — Mitch Hahn drove toward the baseline, pulled up and hit a fadeaway jumper from the corner at the buzzer Thursday night to give Nebraska-Omaha an 85-84 upset of South Dakota State, the two-time defending Summit League champs.
Hahn finished with a team-high 22 points and Zach Jackson had 17 points and six rebounds for Nebraska Omaha (15-9, 9-2 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. KJ Robinson added 17 points. Matt Pile had 17 points and nine rebounds for the hosts.
JT Gibson, whose 14 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Mavericks, scored only 7 points (0 of 13).
The Mavericks were in trouble after the first half, heading into halftime trailing 43-30 and trailed by 16 points early in the second half. But the home team behind a season-high 55 second half points.
David Jenkins Jr. had 34 points for the Jackrabbits (20-7, 10-2), whose nine-game win streak ended with the loss. Mike Daum added 29 points and 12 rebounds. Skyler Flatten had 10 points.