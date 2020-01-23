BHSU, Mines men look to remain hot on the road

Following Scott is Tyler Oliver at 15.1 ppg. and 4. assists per game, fifth in the league. Trey Whitley averages 12.4 ppg. and Stefan Desnica is right behind with 11.5 ppg.

The Hardrockers head into competition with the No. 9 scoring offense at 74.8 ppg and the No. 2 overall defense, allowing just 67.9 ppg. They also have the No. 2 rebounding defense, averaging 30.9 rpg.

Allec Williams, the RMAC's Offensive Player of The Week, leads the 'Rockers, cashing in for 14.4 ppg. which ranks him 16th all-time in the RMAC. Mitchell Sueker is contributing with 12.9 ppg. and Logan Elers puts up 10.8 ppg. and leads the team in rebounding with 5.7 rpg.

Both the Mines and BHSU women are coming off a 1-1 weekend and look to pick up some ground on the road.

The 'Rockers are just outside the bubble in the RMAC standings, heading into the weekend in 11th place, two games out of the Top 8. Both CSU-Pueblo (4-12, 3-8) and New Mexico Highlands (1-15, 0-11) are below Mines in the rankings with the Thunderwolves sitting in 12th and the Cowgirls registering at 16th.