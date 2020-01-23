BHSU, Mines men look to remain hot on the road

Both the South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State men's basketball teams will look to remain hot, but this time on the road as both schools take on New Mexico Highlands and Colorado State University Pueblo.
The Yellow Jackets are on a nine-game win streak and have moved into a first-place tie for the top spot in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings with Highlands, while the Hardrockers have won six of their last seven and are in a three-way tie for sixth place.
The top eight teams will move on to the conference tournament in March.
For the Yellow Jackets, tonight's matchup at Highlands will be a rematch of last year's conference tournament title game in which the Cowboys came out on top 79-66.
Highlands is 9-2 and 12-4 overall record, leading the conference in points per game at 92.2. Sammy Barnes-Thompkins and Raquan Mitchell lead the Cowboys, averaging 24.8 ppg. and 22.2 ppg. respectively (which sit second and third in the RMAC).
Pueblo is 6-5 in the RMAC and 8-9 overall and are led by David Simental, who averages 16 ppg. and Brandon McGhee who averages 13.2 ppg.
Black Hills State sits second in the conference for field goal percentage at 50% and is led by freshman Joel Scott, shooting a solid 61% field goal percentage which leads the conference and averaging 16.7 points per game.
Following Scott is Tyler Oliver at 15.1 ppg. and 4. assists per game, fifth in the league. Trey Whitley averages 12.4 ppg. and Stefan Desnica is right behind with 11.5 ppg.
The Hardrockers head into competition with the No. 9 scoring offense at 74.8 ppg and the No. 2 overall defense, allowing just 67.9 ppg. They also have the No. 2 rebounding defense, averaging 30.9 rpg.
You have free articles remaining.
Allec Williams, the RMAC's Offensive Player of The Week, leads the 'Rockers, cashing in for 14.4 ppg. which ranks him 16th all-time in the RMAC. Mitchell Sueker is contributing with 12.9 ppg. and Logan Elers puts up 10.8 ppg. and leads the team in rebounding with 5.7 rpg.
Both the Mines and BHSU women are coming off a 1-1 weekend and look to pick up some ground on the road.
The 'Rockers are just outside the bubble in the RMAC standings, heading into the weekend in 11th place, two games out of the Top 8. Both CSU-Pueblo (4-12, 3-8) and New Mexico Highlands (1-15, 0-11) are below Mines in the rankings with the Thunderwolves sitting in 12th and the Cowgirls registering at 16th.
Mines currently has the RMAC's fourth-best scoring offense averaging 66.6 ppg while the defense is ranked eighth allowing 61.8 points a night. Ryan Weiss leads the 'Rockers in scoring and is seventh in the RMAC with 15.8 ppg. She is also first in the conference for three-pointers per game (3.4).
Anna Haugen, who is second on the team this season averaging 10.9 ppg. and 9.8 rebounds per game, moved to the No. 7 spot for career rebounds with 808. She also is No. 19 all-time in assists with 183 in her Hardrocker career.
Sami Steffeck, who is averaging 8.6 ppg., continues to add to her career 3-pointers made record with her total now at 217. She is also 28 points from reaching 1,000 points as a 'Rocker.
The Yellow Jackets are sitting sixth in the RMAC standings, with a 7-4 conference record and 10-6 overall record.
Black Hills State leads the conference in turnover margin, making its opponents average 18.5 turnovers per game compared to their 14.6 turnovers. Racquel Wientjes and Morgan Ham lead the team, averaging 16.4 PPG and 14.5 PPG respectively. Katie Messler leads the team in rebounding, with 5.4 RPG and Abby Switzer with 4.8 RPG. Danica Kocer is also shooting an impressive 47% from downtown.
The Thunderwolves are led by JaNaiya Davis, who earned RMAC Offensive Player of the Week, while Sydni Williams received RMAC Defensive Player of the Week award last week. Davis leads the Thunderwolves, averaging 15.9 ppg which is fifth in the RMAC. Williams averages 11.2 ppg and 8.2 rpg, which sits fourth in the conference.
New Mexico Highlands is led by Jordyn Lewis who averages 17.5 ppg., which is second in the RMAC. Ashley Antone also averages 11.8 ppg. and 5.8 rpg.