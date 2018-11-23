Fraser Malcolm scored 29 points, but the Black Hills State University men's basketball team fell to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, 68-64, Friday night at the MSUB Thanksgiving Tournament in Billings, Montana.
Malcolm had his first double-double of the year as he added 11 rebounds, while Dez Stoudamire had 13 points for the Yellow Jackets (1-2).
The Nanooks (2-4) led by as much as 16 in the first half and 38-26 at the halftime break.
For most of the second half, the Yellow Jackets were unable to get any closer than eight points. Down by 12 with 2:30, Malcolm made a 3-pointer while being fouled, sinking the free throw to get it to eight again. After forcing a turnover, Malcolm hit another trey. With less than a minute to play, BHSU's Stefan Desnica hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to two and had a chance to tie the game or take the lead, but came up empty. Alaska Fairbanks sunk two free throws in the final seconds to secure the four-point win.
Spencer Sweet led the Nanooks with 20 points, while Michael Kluting had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Black Hills State faces host Montana State University Billings tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Chadron State men fall to Sioux Falls
The Chadron State College men's basketball team hung tough, but fell to unbeaten and 21st-ranked University of Sioux Falls 78-70 Friday night at the Dacotah Bank Thanksgiving Basketball Classic in Aberdeen.
Sioux Falls, 5-0, led 31-26 at halftime and outscored the Eagles 47-44 in the second half.
Michael Sparks led Chadron State with 22 points, followed by Adoum Mbang with 15 and Jeremy Ruffin with 10.
Drew Guebert led Sioux Falls with 24 points, followed by Trevon Evans with 22.
Chadron State, 2-3, stays in Aberdeen today to take on Northern State at 5 p.m. (MST), while Sioux Falls will take on Truman State at 3 p.m.