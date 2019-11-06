The Black Hills State University rodeo teams closed the fall season with wins last weekend at the 54th annual Bison Stampede rodeo hosted by North Dakota State University.
The Yellow Jackets came out with four individual event wins to wrap up fall competition. The women's team heads into the winter down time well ahead in the National Rankings; they lead in first place by over 700 points.
This past weekend in the breakaway roping Chanci Kraft took first, while Cashae McGee took first in barrel racing while Taylor Hanson was first in the long go.
In the men's competition, Tayte Goodman picked up a win in saddle bronc Riding while Chandler Comfort won in team roping.
With the fall rodeo season wrapped up, the Yellow Jackets are looking good in the region standings. Alyssa Lockhart leads the women's all-around followed by McGee and Pauley. Lockhart also leads the breakaway with Kraft and Pauley second and third respectively. McGee leads the barrel racing and Theobald holds the third position. On the men's side, Chandler Comfort is ranked first in the team roping heeler standings while teammate Tayte Goodman sits first in the saddle bronc.
BHSU cross country to run in South Central Regional
The Black Hills State University cross country teams will compete in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Championships Saturday in Canyon, Texas.
Hosted by West Texas A&M, the women's six kilometer race will get underway at 8:30 a.m. mountain time and the men's eight kilometer race is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Both teams will be looking to return to the national championships after each squad finished sixth last year earning a bid.
Qualification rules are complicated but a top three team finish or a top five individual finish will guarantee a spot at the national championships. The top two individuals not on a qualifying team will also be given a spot, regardless of where they finish. After that, 10 at large teams from across the country and eight at large individuals while be selected on criteria.
The South Central region is arguably the toughest region in all of NCAA cross country. The following schools are all ranked in the country: Colorado School of Mines (1), Adams State (3), Western Colorado (5), West Texas A&M (13), Colorado Colorado Springs (17) and CCU (23). Five of those ranked schools are all RMAC foes.
A year ago for BHSU, Jake Iverson finished in 33rd, just eight spots out of all-region. Jordan Theisen also returns, having finished 41st. Rounding out the returners is Keith Osowski, who also recorded a top 50 finish.
The women's race is a similar story. This time, it's all RMAC schools ranked nationally in the region: Adams State (1), Colorado Mines (3), Western Colorado (6) and Colorado Colorado Springs (12).
A year ago, Nicole Allerdings finished all-region in 19th. Abbie Fredrick also returns having placed 41st last year and Xiomara Robinson who placed 59th.
Should either team or individual qualify or earn a bid, the national championships will be held Nov. 23rd at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, Calif.