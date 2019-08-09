Tucker Chytka, business administration-marketing major at Black Hills State University, was elected student president of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) for the 2019-20 academic year. The NIRA represents over 3,500 student members annually and 137 member schools and universities.
A graduate of Belle Fourche High School, Chytka competed in steer wrestling during the College National Finals Rodeo this summer where his presidency was announced.
“We are extremely proud of Tucker as a rodeo student-athlete at BHSU. In this leadership role he will serve as a great asset to the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and will well represent his fellow rodeo student-athletes not only from our region, but those from across the nation as well,” said Jhett Albers, director of athletics.
Chytka said he enjoys connecting with fellow rodeo student-athletes, hearing their opinions, and working together. Chytka served as student director for the NIRA Great Plains Region during the 2018-19 academic year. He said he took his job seriously in that role, listening to fellow students and coaches.
“As a leader I strive to be a person who pushes others to their best. Even with enforcing rules and regulations, I approach it as aspects of the sport we need to follow to accomplish our goals in the most productive way,” said Chytka.
Chytka’s father, Tony Chytka, was a PRCA bull rider and also attended BHSU. Tony is a fine metal artist who created a sculpture of the BHSU mascot, Sting, that is in front of the Young Center on campus.
Chytka said he enjoys attending BHSU because the university is close to home and his business program challenges him academically. He said Glen Lammers, head coach of BHSU Rodeo, encourages him to better himself every day.
“This is the sport I love. The cowboy culture is a way of life, one that only a few get to be a part of,” said Chytka. “I don’t want to ever take that for granted.”