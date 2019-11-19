After the Black Hills State University football team finished 7-4 during the 2016 season, expectations flew high for the program and within the program.
Those expectations were never met, as the Yellow Jackets were 10-22 the last three seasons overall and 8-22 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
The end result saw head coach John Reiners announce his resignation Sunday after meeting with athletics director Jhett Albers.
"There is an expectations with the school and there is an expectations within myself," Reiners said Tuesday. "I'm a very competitive guy."
BHSU closed the season Saturday with a 19-7 win over Azusa Pacific in a non-conference game, the second straight 3-8 and 2-8 season. Reiners said no decision was made to resign until talking to Albers on Sunday.
"You have to look at things and see what is best for myself, what's best for the program," he said. "I really felt that when visiting with the AD — Jhett Albers has been great — that was the best decision to make moving forward. Not only for myself, but for the program."
The 2016 season was monumental for the Yellow Jackets, coming off a winless 2015. Among the victories was a 48-34 triumph over Colorado Mesa, which was ranked 13th in the country at the time.
The BHSU defense was among the nation's top defenses in takeaways that season.
"I would be disappointed if everybody thought it would be okay with us winning three, four or five games a year. I don't want that," Reiners said coming off the 2016 campaign. "It raised an expectation level for me. We weren't meeting that level for whatever reason."
The Black Hills State athletics program moved up from NAIA to NCAA Division II in 2010. It joined the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in 2012.
"I think when you look at moving into D-2, there are always challenges, coming up from NAIA. I knew that going in, so I was not naive to think that there were some things we were going to to have to overcome, whether it was budgets or recruiting against some schools that already have their feet entrenched in some areas," Reiners said. "We made some headway in a lot of areas. We did a lot of great things from our facilities to our team itself. Our team GPA increased every year. We were doing the things we needed to do."
Reiners, who finished 27-60 as head coach at BHSU, said there were a lot of accomplishments for the program despite the overall won-loss record.
"I can say that things improved immensely since I have been here. We had more coaches than we had had, our scholarships had gone up. I think the level of kids that we recruited has gone up. But then within the RMAC, that level of play has gone up as well. That kind of makes it tough," he said.
Reiners said they were at 23-24 scholarships for the 2019 season, while he RMAC jumped to 34, with 36 expected for 2020.
"We had a good spike in scholarships to get us up to a certain level, but during that same period the RMAC increased its scholarships. When we went up, so did everybody else," he said.
When it is all said and done, Reiners said there was still no excuse for not being as competitive as he would have liked.
"I've told people all of the time that there are games in which we needed to play better. There's games we needed to coach better. There were years we needed to recruit better," he said. "In my mind at different times, different pieces of that puzzle didn't come together the way they needed to.
"In the end, it is all under my watch, and I have to own up to it. If we don't sustain success over a period of time, then that is on me. I don't regret anything that we have done and I leave this job knowing I did it the right way with integrity, desire and passion. Would I have rather won more games? You bet, no doubt about it."
Reiners said he has no animosity, no ill will towards anybody at Black Hills State. It just didn't work out.
"The stars just didn't align at the right time, and you have to accept that," he said. "That is the profession that we are in. I love BH and I am appreciative of my time, the University and the community."
Reiners, a Chadron State College graduate who came to Black Hills State with then head coach Jay Long (now back at CSC as the current head coach), has spent the last 11 seasons in Spearfish.
He said it's home to his family, but now he is opening every door that he can for his and his family's future.
"I'm looking at stuff within the coaching realm. I've always wanted at some point to pursue something in athletic administration or even maybe something outside of the athletic field," he said. "My family loves it here, we love it here."