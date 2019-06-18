Black Hills State University senior Carlee Johnston finished third int he women's all-around Saturday night at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo.
Teamate Alyssa Lockhart placed 10th in the breakaway roping.
"Our team was very talented and worked hard all year, however, I am most impressed with the attitude and character of this team and how they went about being successful," BHSU coach Glen Lammers said. "All four of the Yellow Jacket women were recognized as Academic All-Americans for maintaining above a 3.5 GPA. They accomplished a lot in the arena, academically, and in our community. We had a great year in college rodeo and we were very competitive at the finals."
Johnston entered the CNFR first in the Great Plains Region and second nationally in the all-around. She took third nationally with 65 points, competing in three events. Her best finish in goat tying came in the first go when she was fifth with 6.2. In breakaway roping, Johnston's best finish was 17th in the third go with 3.6. She finished fifth in the third go in barrel racing with 14.42. Mia Manzanares of McNeese State won the all-around competition.
Lockhart earned a trip the final round in breakaway roping. Her best result came in the second go when she was 15th with 2.9. She also competed in barrel racing, where her best finish came in the second go where she was ninth with 14.49.
KeAnna Ward and Emilee Pauley each competed in goat tying. Ward's best finish came in the second go when she was 13th with 6.4. Pauley was eighth in the third go with 6.4.
On the men's side, Chandler Comfort competed in team roping, while Tucker Chytka competed in steer wrestling. Comfort's best finish was in the third go when he was 24th with 21.9. Chytka was 16th in the second go with 5.0.
It was also announced during the CNFR that Chytka was elected as the 2019-20 NIRA National Student President.
BHSU track signs Wyoming jumper
Black Hills State University head track and field coach Seth Mischke has announced the signing of Dontae Garza to join the Yellow Jackets in the 2019-20 season.
Garza is a 6-foot-2 jumper from Burlington, Wyoming. He was named All-State and All-Conference in the high jump, triple jump, and long jump both his junior and senior years while at Burlington High School. His career-best triple jump (46-feet, 6 inches) broke the Wyoming 1A record.
"Dontae had a great senior year producing some very high quality performances. He is a great competitor with a ton of upside," said Mischke. "We are excited to get him going here at Black Hills State where he will make an immediate impact in our jumps crew!"
Aker, Mann, Murphy named to SDHSAA Board of Directors
Three new members of the South Dakota High School Athletics Association Board of Directors were announced on Monday.
They include Dan Aker of Winner, West River At-Large (replacing Steven Moford of Spearfish); Barry Mann of Wakpala, Native American Representative (replacing Sila Blaine of Crazy Horse) and Mark Murphy of Aberdeen, Large School Group Board of Education (replacing Paul Turman of Pierre).
The SDHSAA Board of Directors is made up of nine individuals:
• (4) Divisions 1-4, broken up by ADM, each representing approximately 7,750 students.
• (2) Large and Small School Board of Education representatives, each representing approximately 15,500 students.
• (2) East and West River At-Large Representatives.
• (1) Native American At-Large Representative.
The following seats have been filled:
In addition to the new members, Moe Ruesink, Sioux Valley High School Athletic Director, has been elected as SDHSAA Board Chairperson for 2019-20 and David Planteen, Langford School District Board of Education member, has been elected SDHSAA Board Vice-Chairperson for 2019-20. Ruesink takes over for Brian Maher, Sioux Falls School District Superintendent, who served as Chairperson in 2018-19.
In full, the 2019-20 SDHSAA Board of Directors will consist of:
• Division I: Dr. Brian Maher (Sioux Falls School District Superintendent)
• Division II: Randy Soma (Brookings High School Athletic Director)
• Division III: Dr. Jerry Rasmussen (Dakota Valley School District Superintendent)
• Division IV: Craig Cassens (Faulkton High School Principal)
• Large School Board of Education: Murphy, Aberdeen Public Schools
• Small School Board of Education: David Planteen, Langford Area Schools
• Native American At-Large Rep.: Mann (Wakpala High School Principal)
• East River At-Large: Ruesink (Sioux Valley High School Athletic Director)
• West River At-Large: Aaker (Winner High School Athletic Director)