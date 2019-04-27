Jonah Theisen is back.
A NCAA Division II national champion in the steeplechase his freshman season, the last two years have been somewhat of a struggle for the Black Hills State University senior. In fact, he didn’t even qualify for the national meet last season.
On Saturday at O’Harra Stadium, Theisen ran away from the field on the final lap of the 3,000-meter event to win his first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference steeplechase title.
In his final season of eligibility, Theisen said this was a must race for him.
“It was my last chance and I came out and did it. I had a great freshman year, didn’t have a great sophomore year and I had a really bad junior year,” he said. “I said to myself, ‘Alright, this is it. I really, really want to go back out on top.’ I have been putting in the work. I’ve even had some bad races this year, but you have to look past them and keep your head up and move forward. A bad race doesn’t define your season."
Theisen had an inkling that he would have a good day after running 9-minutes flat at a race last week. Saturday’s time was 8 minutes, 59.41 seconds. Jake Mitchell of Colorado School of Mines was second at 9:01.72 and Taylor stark of Western State Colorado was third at 9:07.38.
“This is the best that I have run since my sophomore year,” Theisen said. “I actually tweeted about it last week. It held true and winning today felt really good.”
Theisen came into the meet ranked third, a couple seconds behind Mitchell and Stark. But his performance last week gave him hope that he could overtake them. He did just that.
Sitting back in fourth place for much of the race — but well within striking distance — he turned on the burners on the bell lap and not only took the lead but widened it throughout the last lap, sprinting strong to the finish line.
“My goal was to just stick behind them, especially with this wind, and if I felt good, take them with about 600 meters left, and that’s what I did,” he said.
His kick was on, he admits.
“I rely on my kick a lot, I think I have a pretty good kick,” he said. “But it’s a whole different level of adrenaline. We had a bunch of people here cheering for me. I was in the lead … there’s just a lot of factors coming in, you’re just pumping with adrenaline. It feels great.”
His effort Saturday will likely get him in the national meet. He had already provisionally qualified, but with the altitude conversion, his time could be among the top times in the country.
Theisen will likely race one more steeplechase before nationals. He’s also hoping to qualify for the 5,000-meter run as well.
“Hopefully I can convince my coach to run the 5K, so I can run the steeple and 5K at nationals,” he said with a grin. “We’ll see. I just have to keep training hard. There is still a month left in the season, so there’s a lot of time to keep faster, stay in shape and have no injuries.”
Teammates Jake Iverson and Keith Osowski finished fifth and sixth respectively to give the Yellow Jackets some good team points in the event.
Two other Jackets also had good days, with Makaleb McInnis placing second in the javelin and Ryan Olsen taking third in the decathlon.
McInnis, a senior on the BHSU basketball team, is the surprise story of the RMAC track and field meet, picking up the javelin just a couple of weeks ago for the first time since his freshman year in high school.
Last week he provisionally qualified for the NCAA championships when he threw a 59.20 (194-3). It was the top mark in the conference going into Saturday.
It’s been a wild ride for McInnis, who had to be prodded into competing this season by Jacket track teammate Garrett Snook before the basketball season was even finished.
“I said, ‘Nah, I’ll be done with basketball so I’m alright,’ he said. “Then coach (Chris Hayes) messed around and asked me. I still said no, but I went home and thought, ‘I used to throw and I’m a lot stronger now, so I'm sure I can still do it.’ So the next day I went to practice.
“It’s kind of crazy when I think about it,” added McInnis who averaged 10.2 points a game for the Jackets this year. “Literally less than two months ago we were playing for the RMAC basketball championship. Here I am in track. I’m just trying to enjoy it. It feels good, though.”
Roth Morgan of Colorado Mines won the meet with a toss of 60.26 meters (197-8) meters, while McInnis was second at 55.94 meters (183-6).
“He threw his PR, so I want to congratulate him. That’s what I wanted to throw, to be honest. I’m happy for him,” he said.
Olsen went into the second day of the decathlon in third place, looking to move up. Despite some strong performances, he stayed in third with 6,068 points. D’Angelo Foster of Colorado Mines moved up from second and won the event with 6,398 points, while Justin Butcher of Western was second with 6,276 points.
Other event winners on Saturday were: Isaac Grimes of Chadron State in the long jump (7.57, 24-10), Nolan Ellis of Colorado Mesa in the pole vault (5.30 meters) and Luc Hagen in the 10,000-meter run (30:10.). Nathan Fredrick of Black Hills State was sixth in 31:01.80.
Other men’s notable top qualifiers for Sunday's finals were Jonathon Murray of South Dakota School of Mines in the 400 (48.30), former St. Thomas More star Luke Julian of Colorado Mines in the 1,500 (3:53.44) and BHSU’s Tristan Hepp in the 400 hurdles (55.0). Jordan Theisen (Jonah’s twin brother) also qualified for the finals in the 800 and 1,500.
On the women’s side, event winners were: Lauren Fairchild of CSU-Pueblo in the long jump (5.98, 19-7½), Billie Hatch of Dixie State in the 10,000 (36:01.15), Megan Wenham of Colorado Mines in the steeplechase (10:49.85) and Kaija Crowe of Colorado - Colorado Springs in the heptathlon with 4,766 points.
Chadron State’s Chasidy Horton was second in the heptathlon with 4,564 points, while Custer graduate Julianne Thomsen of Chadron State was seventh with 4,050 points and South Dakota Mines’ Kayla Gagen was 10th with 3,717.
Action picks up today with more finals at 8:30 a.m.