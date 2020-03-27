BHSU's Kyla Sawvell named RMAC field athlete of the year

Black Hills State University track and field sophomore Kyla Sawvell more than made up for three runner-up finishes in last year's Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference outdoor championships.
Especially now with no outdoor season.
Sawvell, a Wall native and high school state champion, won the indoor RMAC Championships Feb. 28-29 in the weight throw and shot put to complete an outstanding second season.
Like all that qualified, Sawvell's season has now come to a close as the National Indoor Championships were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For her efforts, she was named the RMAC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year Friday in the women's division.
"It was really exciting to hear that I got that because I was disappointed that I didn't get to compete in the outdoor season this year, and my (indoor) nationals was canceled the first time I got to go," she said. "I was really excited that I got to end my season on a high note."
Sawvell won the weight throw by over half a meter with a top throw of 18.09 meters (47-7 feet). She followed that performance up with a top throw of 14.50 meters (59-4 ¼) in the shot put.
"Kyla has become a force in the RMAC," said BHSU throws coach Chris Fields. "It is unfortunate that we were not able to unleash her on the national stage this season. This award serves as a good extrinsic motivation. It will push her forward through the spring, summer and fall months."
Sawvell was also named RMAC outdoor freshman of the year in 2019 after taking second place in the discus, hammer and shot put.
She went into the 2019 RMAC indoor championships as a freshman not knowing what it was all about. She still did well, placing third in the shot put and sixth in the weight throw, and her performance at the outdoor championships helped her prepare for this year's indoors.
"I really wanted to get the wins (this season) because last year at the outdoor conference I went in No. 1 in shot put and didn't place as well as I wanted to," she said. "Coming into indoors, I was ranked first in both of them, so I knew I was in a good place. I just tried my hardest there and got a PR (personal record in the shot put), so I was pretty excited about that."
Sawvell said she throws better outdoors, whether it is because the sun is shining and there is fresh air, or whatever. She said she is starting to get indoors figured out.
"There's also the timing, it takes longer to get things picked up for the indoor season," she said. "Working the whole indoor season and going outdoors, you have also been training to get ready."
She also said she enjoys throwing multiple events outdoors with the shot, discus and hammer. She was also hoping to try the javelin this spring.
"You have to practice a little different and sometimes you only get to practice a couple of times for an event, where like there are other days where we practice weight throw, the shot put, weight throw, shot put," she said. "You have to spread it out and sometimes practices might be a little longer or you might not get to practice as long as you want to. But when we get as comfortable in one thing, we can work on to the next event."
Sawvell went into the nationals ranked 17th in both events, but she was excited about making more of a run against the top throwers in the country.
"It pushes you to do better, and you can watch how they are doing it, and you're like, 'I need a better lift on this one," she said. "Your adrenaline is really going too, so that can help."
Sawvell, who is majoring in exercise science for physical therapy or chiropractics, is climbing up the record charts at Black Hills State, where she is second in the weight throw (18.54 meters) and fourth in the shot put (14.50).
"I'm getting closer, just inching my way up there," she said.
The Wall-to-Black Hills State throwing pipeline includes former national champion Madison McLaughlin, who now is back at Wall.
Sawvell said that McLaughlin came to some of their practices while she was a senior in high school and helped out and gave them pointers at some meets.
"I'm glad she did that," Sawvell said. "She helped my career to have somebody else to look up to and know what they were doing."
Growing up on a farm/ranch, Sawvell will help out at home again and work a couple of jobs in town this summer to help pay for school.
There's still no sitting around during the summer. She'll also throw and lift weights in Wall.
"I'll basically do what I normally do, minus the competition and the longer preseason for next year's indoors," she said.
