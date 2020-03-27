BHSU's Kyla Sawvell named RMAC field athlete of the year

Sawvell was also named RMAC outdoor freshman of the year in 2019 after taking second place in the discus, hammer and shot put.

She went into the 2019 RMAC indoor championships as a freshman not knowing what it was all about. She still did well, placing third in the shot put and sixth in the weight throw, and her performance at the outdoor championships helped her prepare for this year's indoors.

"I really wanted to get the wins (this season) because last year at the outdoor conference I went in No. 1 in shot put and didn't place as well as I wanted to," she said. "Coming into indoors, I was ranked first in both of them, so I knew I was in a good place. I just tried my hardest there and got a PR (personal record in the shot put), so I was pretty excited about that."

Sawvell said she throws better outdoors, whether it is because the sun is shining and there is fresh air, or whatever. She said she is starting to get indoors figured out.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"There's also the timing, it takes longer to get things picked up for the indoor season," she said. "Working the whole indoor season and going outdoors, you have also been training to get ready."

She also said she enjoys throwing multiple events outdoors with the shot, discus and hammer. She was also hoping to try the javelin this spring.