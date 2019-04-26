Black Hills State University senior Ryan Olsen wanted to be within striking distance heading into the second day of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference decathlon, and he got his wish.
At South Dakota School of Mines' O'Harra Stadium, Olsen is standing a solid third after five events, with five more events scheduled for Saturday.
University of Colorado Colorado Springs freshman Sam Repsher won three of the five events and leads the nine-man field with 3,455 points points. Colorado Mesa senior D'Angelo Foster (3,352 points) and Olsen (3,309 points) are close behind.
Olsen'made his move in the high jump, as he won the event at 1.80 meters, good for 627 points.
In the other events, Olsen scored 830 points by placing second in the 100-meter dash at 11.14 seconds, he was 6.57 meters in the long jump (713) points, 9.96 in the shot put (483 ) and 53.60 in the 400 (656).
"We had a good start in the first two events, but the shot put was kind of average, and then I won the high jump," he said after the 400, the day's final event.
Today's final events include the 110 hurdles, pole vault, 1,500, discus and javelin.
Olsen said he can challenge for the title with a good final day.
"If I can take the vault, and have a good hurdles and good finish in the mile, I have a shot. It should be fun," he said.
This weekend is just the second decathlon for Olsen this season, the first in their home meet in the outdoor opener where he and one teammate competed.
It's different preparing for the 10-event decathlon than if one prepares for just a couple of events.
"You have to do two or three events a day in practice and make sure you are in good shape," he said. "It's a lot more work.
Olsen was fourth in last year's conference decathlon.
"It was pretty good during the outdoor. I struggled a little indoor, but I feel pretty good now," he said.
Repsher earned wins in the 100 (10.98, 865 points,), the long jump (6.78 meters, 762), the shot put (11.761 meters, 583 points).
The only event Rephser didn't win was the 400, as Dawson Heide of Colorado Mesa won the dash in 51.53 to earn 745 points. Rephser finished in second with a time of 51.62 to earn 740 points.
After the first day of the heptathlon, UCCS sophomore Kaija Crowe leads the field with 3,041 points. Katherine Smith of Adams State is second with 2,743 points and Chadron State's Chasidy Horton is third with 2,708 points.
Crowe set a new RMAC 100-meter hurdles mark as she finished in 14.65 seconds and earned 888 points, while Smith took second in 14.82 and 866 points.
Crowe earned 736 points in the high jump by clearing 1.6 meters as her lead swelled to 124 points after the first two events.
Chadron State’s Julianne Thomsen, a Custer graduate, had the longest throw in the shot put at 10.20 meters for 543 points, while Horton (10.01 meters) finished with 528 points.
Crowe continued her run for top points by posting a 24.97 in the 200-meter run to earn 890 points. Smith finished in second 25.81 to earn 814 points.
Thomsen is in eighth place with 2,443 points and South Dakota School of Mines' Kayla Gagen is 10th with 2,113 points.
The rest of the RMAC championships begin on Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m. Action will conclude Sunday.
Ptak, Wenham earn outdoor track Summit Awards
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) announced the 2019 Outdoor Track and Field Summit Award winners on Thursday, prior to the 2019 RMAC Championships. Colorado School of Mines’ Megan Wenham and South Dakota School of Mines’ Kevin Ptak earned this recognition for the third and second time this academic year, respectively.
The award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average (GPA), participating at the final site for each of the RMAC’s championships.
All GPAs are based on a straight grading scale to ensure consistency among institutions. Any tie is broken by the number of credits completed.
To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be a sophomore or above, who participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, traveling and competing at the championship. Graduate students are not eligible.
Ptak is a junior with a 4.00 cumulative GPA, majoring in Electrical Engineering. Ptak was last year’s outdoor track and field Summit Award winner. He also earned the award for indoor track and field back in February.
Wenham has a 4.00 cumulative GPA, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Earlier this year, she won the cross country and indoor track and field Summit Awards. She is one of two female student-athletes to earn all three awards in one year, the other was Western’s Georgia Porter in 2016-17.