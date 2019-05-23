Black Hills State University senior Jonah Theisen was in action on the first day of the NCAA DII Outdoor Track and Field Championships, and qualified for the finals in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
In Thursday's opening heat, Theisen took third place to automatically qualify for Friday's final. The top four finishers in each of the two heats, plus the next top four times make up the 12 competitors in the final.
The senior from Kenai, Alaska, finished in 9 minutes, 13.01 seconds, more than a second faster than the fourth-place finisher of the heat.
Theisen will run in the steeplechase finals Friday at 6:30 p.m. (MST). Theisen will run in the 5k on Saturday, while BHSU's Jordyn Huneke and Whitney Scott will both be in action in the women's pole vault on Saturday.
Chadron State College's sophomore long jumper Isaac Grimes won the silver medal on Thursday evening.
Grimes, who was the only one of the 20 contestants to exceed 25 feet on all six of his attempts, hit 8.08 meters, or 26 feet, 6 ¼ inches, on his final jump to take the runner-up honors.
Grimes also leaped 26-3 on the fifth of his six jumps. That exceeded his previous career-best of 26-1 early in this season's indoor competition.
Grimes will be back at it today when he competes in the triple jump.
Lamer leads heptathlon at NAIA championships
Despite the opportunity to compete at the NAIA Track and Field Championships in Kingsville, Texas, up in the air earlier this week, Kamberlyn Lamer of Dakota Wesleyan University closed out the first day of the event in first place.
You have free articles remaining.
Lamer was not allowed to compete in the event as of Tuesday due to a registration error. Thanks to appeals filed by the school and others, the NAIA announced she could compete and at the end of the first day, she leads the rest of the field with 3,077 points.
Lamer opened the day with second place finishes in the 100 meter hurdles (14.5) and high jump (1.61 meters).
She also placed third in the 200 meter dash (25.91) and fourth in the shot put (11.31).
Action continue today.
Nebraska transfer Heiman joins Coyote basketball
The South Dakota men’s basketball roster added height on Thursday as head coach Todd Lee announced the addition of Brady Heiman, a 6-foot-11 transfer from Nebraska.
Heiman played in 30 games with the Huskers as a true freshman making his debut with 13 rebounds and nine points in 21 minutes of action against Mississippi Valley State. For the season, he averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest, reaching double figure minutes on 11 occasions.
In 15 minutes of action at Minnesota, he was 4-of-4 from the field with nine points, all highs during Big Ten action.
A native of Springfield, Nebraska, Heiman set school records for Platteview High School with 883 rebounds and 523 blocked shots while adding 1,315 points as a four-year starter. He is a first-team Super State honoree by the Lincoln Journal Star and an All-Nebraska selection by the Omaha World-Herald as a senior with honorable mentions to both publications as a junior.
Due to NCAA transfer rules, Heiman will have to sit out the 2019-20 season but USD is looking to file a waiver with the NCAA regarding the circumstances that his scholarship was not renewed at Nebraska.