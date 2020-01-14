BHSU's Wientjes earns defensive honors

Black Hills State University junior Raquel Wientjes has been named this weeks women's basketball Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference defensive player of the week.

"I take a lot of pride in how we perform as a team, especially on the defensive side of the ball," said BHSU coach Mark Nore. "I cannot be more proud of Racquel and how she performed this weekend. She showed a lot of grit and toughness. I am very happy for her and our team for this honor."

Wientjes averaged close to eight rebounds a game over the weekend as the Yellow Jackets earned two road wins, 68-55 over Colorado Christian and 71-59 over Regis University.

Friday night against CCU she pulled down six total boards, five of them defensive. She also recorded 16 points and three steals. She followed up Saturday night with 11 rebounds, nine of them defensive. She also put up 24 points, recorded three more steals and had a big block.

These efforts helped elevate her team to a weekend RMAC sweep as the Yellow Jackets beat CCU 68-55 and Regis 71-59.

Black Hills State, 6-3 in league play and 9-5 overall, returns home this weekend for a pair of RMAC contests against Colorado Colorado Springs Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. against Colorado School of Mines.

