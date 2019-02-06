The Black Hills State University football team added 32 student-athletes on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.
"We are looking forward to what this year's recruiting class brings to the table for BHSU football in the years to come," said BHSU head coach John Reiners. "We feel like their blend of athleticism on the field, and character and academics off the field, fit extremely well into the culture of our team."
With a total of 32 additions, the Black Hills State coaching staff reached into 10 states, including 18 commitments from the main recruitment areas of Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming. In all, Colorado leads all states with 11 commitments, while Wyoming has six. California and Arizona each have four, while Texas has two, and Washington, South Dakota, New York, Nebraska, and Florida each have one.
Editor's Note: More on Black Hills State and Chadron State College recruiting upcoming in the Journal.
2019 BHSU Football Signees
Tyreese Adler, WR, 6-0, 197, Fort Collins, Colo.
Brady Badwound, LB, 6-0, 190, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Ryder Blair, LB, 6-1, 205, Parker, Colo.
Joshua Boles, DL, 6-2, 220, Loveland, Colo.
Connor Boyd, WR, 5-10, 180, Gilbert, Ariz.
Dylon Case, RB, 5-11, 185, Douglas, Wyo.
Jason Chilcoate, DL, 6-2, 285, Adna, Wash.
Nate Clay, OL, 6-2, 285, Trabuco Canyon, Calif.
Carter Dewey, FB/TE, 6-2, 220, Monument, Colo.
Luis Dominguez, WR, 6-0, 170, Kremmling, Colo.
Marcus Glick, DL, 6-1, 230, Gillette, Wyo.
Trevor Greenlee, DB, 6-1, 175, Aurora, Colo.
EJ Hamilton, DL, 6-2, 295, Surprise, Ariz.
Michael Hybertson, WR, 6-1, 185 Sioux Falls
RJ Jones, OL, 6-2 265, Phoenix, Ariz.
DJ Malott, DB, 6-1, 190, Elk Grove, Calif.
Shakeer McPherson, DB, 5-10, 165, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Jake Medders, LB, 6-3, 220, Arcadia, Calif.
Jaxon Parker, OL, 5-10, 250, Big Horn, Wyo.
Dayton Porter, WR, 6-2, 180, Gillette, Wyo.
Trent Reed, RB, 5-9,190, Hay Springs, Neb.
Jaxon Samsel, LB, 6-2, 220, Greeley, Colo. U
Quincy Schoen, DB, 6-1, 155, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Lovenski Simon, DB, 5-9, 155, Nacogdoches, Texas
Zak Starkey, OL/LS, 6-2, 275, Berthoud, Colo.
Kade Stoner, DB, 6-2 180, Casper, Wyo.
Hunter Sturgill, DB, 5-11, 150 Kingman, Ariz.
Aaron Thiele, LB, 6-3, 170, Buffalo, Wyo.
Caleb Tiffin, DL, 6-2, 198 Huffman
Trey Tremblay, OL, 6-2 265, San Marcos, Calif.
Andrew Van Orden, DL, 6-3, 235, Fort Collins, Colo.
Victor Vega, LB, 5-10, 205, Orlando, Fla.