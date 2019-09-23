Katie Nielson scored late as the Black Hills State University women's soccer team won its first game of the season and first contest since the 2017 season, stopping Adams State University, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at Ronnie Thiez Field in Spearfish.
With less than 10 minutes to play, it looked like the Yellow Jackets (1-4-1, 1-0-1 RMAC) would be headed to overtime for the second consecutive game. However, in the 84th minute, Nielson dribbled down the right flank, beating Adams State (2-3, 0-2 RMAC) defenders until only the keeper, Corri Zaiger, was left. The senior was able to chip the ball over Zaiger, finding the back of the net for her third goal of the year,
Adams State had a chance in the 88th minute, when the team earned a corner, but BHSU was never really threatened, and held on for the conference victory.
In the second half, the Yellow Jackets outshot the Grizzlies, 6-4, including a 2-0 edge in shots in goal. The home side looked dangerous for much of the second half, and finally went up in the 84th minute.
Nielson had two shots, including her goal. Mikayla Hernandez had three shots to lead the Yellow Jackets, while six other players had a shot. ASU outshot BHSU, 12-11, while holding the edge in corner kicks, 6-2. Goalkeeper Dz-Rae Jara (1-1-1) made six saves in 90 scoreless minutes.
The Yellow Jackjets will next hit the road to take on Westminster and Dixie State this weekend.
Mines golfers leading at Dickinson
The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's golf teams are both leading their respective divisions after the first round of play Sunday at the Dickinson State Blue Hawk Fall Invitational at the Bully Pulpit Golf Course in Dickinson, N.D.
The Hardrocker men lead the team standings with 306 strokes. Valley City State is in second place with 32 strokes, the SD Mines B team is third, one stroke back, at 322 and Dickinson State is sitting fourth with 337.
Individually, Roger Nakagawa leads the tournament after carding an 18-hole first-round score of 75 (three-over-par) while Hardrockers Garret Hohn and Lane Jensen are both tied for second, each posting scores of 76. Bryce Howard has a share of fourth place with a 77, and Alex Lesselyoung put up a 78 and is currently in sixth place.
As for the rest of the Mines men: Carson McDaniel carded an 80 and is in eighth place; Jake Francis is tied for ninth with an 81; Nathan Martian shares 12th place after posting an 82; Ben Unruh is tied for 15th with an 84 and Jamison Smith holds 21st place after posting a 90.
"Our guys played pretty well today," said Hardrocker head coach Luke Wheeler. "It's a very tough course and I thought they handled the conditions fairly well."
The Hardrocker women have a commanding lead in the team standings with 384 strokes after Round 1. Valley City State in second with 408 and Dickinson State is third with 411 strokes.
Mines' Larissa Pawlowski is the Day 1 leader with an 18-hole first-round score of 91, Natalee Hafer of Dickinson State is second, carding a 95 and Nicole Schrader of the Hardrockers is currently tied for third with teammate Alexandra Rauert and VCSU's Haley Shanks each with a 97. Hardrocker Jessalyn Shipp is currently is seventh place with a 99.
"The Hardrocker women struggled today with some higher scores but still managed to secure first place. But (Monday) is a new day," Wheeler added.
The meet will conclude today with one final 18-hole round for both the men and the women.
Yellow Jacket triathlon team takes second at USD
The Black Hills State University triathlon team finished second at the USD Invitational on Sunday morning, with Mathilde Bernard taking third place.
Bernard was the third finisher in 1:05:55.8, less than a second out of second place. Myna Buckley was the second Yellow Jacket to finish, coming in sixth in 1:08:32.2. Chelsea Basford was just behind in seventh (1:08:40.8). Hannah Hirschi placed 11th with a time of 1:13:37.0, while Kennedy Teeslink was 16th in 1:23:37.8.
The team scored 17 points to finish second behind South Dakota who scored eight.
The Yellow Jackets will next be in action at the Women's Collegiate East Regional Qualifier in Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia, Oct. 19.
Black Hills golfers take 11th at Mustang Invite
The Black Hills State University golf team took 11th at the Ramada Mustang Invite this weekend. The Yellow Jackets shot their best round of the fall on Saturday, and their best tournament score, playing at the Marshall Golf Club.
Hayley Franke (89-85) and Nicole Klungness (84-90) finished in a tie for 58th at 30-over 174. Jocelyn Olson took 69th after shooting 38-over (88-94=182), an Abigail James finished T-72 at 44-over 188 (95-93). Gracie Johnson was 81st, carding 65-over 209 (113-96).
BHSU finished the tournament at 142-over 718 (356-362). Augustana won the event at 32-over 608, while Minnesota State was second with a 51-over 627. Alex Stone finished the weekend an even 144 to win the tournament.
Black Hills State will be back in action Saturday and Sunday for the Augie Invite in Sioux Falls.