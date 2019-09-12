The Black Hills State University women's soccer team held the University of Mary scoreless in the second half, but fell 2-0 in the first game of the Rimrock Classic on Thursday afternoon in Billings, Mont.
Mary took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on a Noelle Vigneri goal. The Mauraders doubled their lead in the 29th minute, this time on a goal by Tiffany Ohlhauser.
Black Hills State was outshot 14-3, in the second half.
Alexxa Buckley led BHSU with two shots, including one on goal. Katie Nielson and Ella Goodman each had a shot as well. Teagen Hartley (0-2) played the first 45 minutes in goal, making six saves while allowing two goals. Dz-Rae Jara played the second half, making eight saves.
BHSU, 0-3, remain in Billings to play Carroll College Sunday at noon.
Hansen, LeBlanc returning for opening weekend
Forwards Rich Hansen and Derek LeBlanc will be present for the championship festivities in Rapid City as the Rapid City Rush open the 2019-20 ECHL season against the Utah Grizzlies Ict. 25-26.
Hansen was a member of the inaugural Rapid City Rush in 2008, and remained with the team for the 2009-10 season. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward appeared in all 64 regular season games for the Rush, earning 17 goals, 41 assists, and 58 points, along with a +8 rating. Hansen then suited up in all 17 playoff games and averaged just shy of a point-per-game pace with 4 goals, 12 assists, and 16 points.
“I cannot believe 10 years has passed. In talking to my family recently about coming back for this reunion, we were all shocked it’s been that long,” Hansen said. “Our first year was a struggle, but we worked really hard and had a great following in the community, so we knew that we could accomplish our goal of making the playoffs in year two. We kept a great core from the inaugural season, and added some key pieces that gave us a championship structure.
A native of North Port, New York, Hansen retired following the 2010 Finals, and finished a professional career of five seasons and 311 total games played in the UHL, CHL, and Sweden with 270 points (85g-185ast).
Like Hansen, LeBlanc also remained with the Rush after being a member of the inaugural 2008 Rush team. The 6-2, 210-pound forward began the 2009-10 season with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, earning an assist in 11 games before rejoining the Rush. Back in the Black Hills, he played in 41 games and earned 19 goals, 16 assists, and 35 points, then proceeded to play in all 17 playoff games and added 14 points (9g-5ast). LeBlanc especially shined in the 2010 CHL Finals, averaging nearly a point-per-game in the last series of the playoffs with five points (4g-1ast) in six games.
“It’s definitely hard to believe it’s been 10 years. So much has happened for me since then: I have a 7 year-old daughter, a 3 year-old son, a haircut, and a real job,” LeBlanc said. “For me, I knew we were going to win it all from day one that year. When Manitoba sent me down, they wanted me to go to Victoria, but I insisted I go back to Rapid City. I knew we had the personnel and staff that could do something special in a very special place."
Hailing from Virden, British Columbia, LeBlanc followed the 2010 Championship by playing three more seasons professionally, including one with the Rush, before retiring and transitioning to Canadian Senior Hockey. As a professional, LeBlanc played in 325 games across the ECHL, CHL, and AHL, registering career totals of 110 goals, 121 assists, and 231 points.