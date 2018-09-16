Black Hills State women's soccer hung around for the first 60 minutes of its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match against Adams State, but ultimately, the Grizzlies pulled away for a 5-1 win.
ASU started the scoring in the 14th minute when Diana Cerillo hit a shot from 10-yards out by Yellow Jacket goaltender Zoe Baldwin. Despite being outshot 12-2 in the first half, that's the all the scoring BHSU allowed, as it went into the locker room trailing 1-0 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets evened things up in the 51st minute, when off assists Mikayla Hernandez and Rose Miller Rachel Erickson scored her first goal of the season.
In the 61st minute, the constant on-slot of shots finally broke down the BHSU wall. Natalie Wheelock scored on an assist from Cerillo. Two minutes later it was Chloe Cook with her first goal of the season off an assist from Kendall Weld.
In the 69th minute Breana Flores scored on an assist from Rachel Boyle. Weld added the final goal in the 81st minute off assists from Lourdes Padilla and Cerillo.
BHSU was outshot 25-6, with a 15-3 disadvantage of those shots coming on goal. Baldwin ended the game with 10 saves.
BHSU drops to 0-7 on the season and 0-1 in the RMAC. It will host Westminter College,4-1 overall, 1-0 in the RMAC, Friday at 4 p.m.
Mines men fall to Regis
It was a tough day for the South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer team, as the Hardrockers could not manage a shot on goal in a 4-0 loss to Regis.
The Rangers outshot the Hardrockers 21-4, with nine shots coming on goal for Regis and none for Mines.
Porter Milner got the scoring started for the Rangers in the fifth minute on an unassisted goal. Parker Klein added a goal in the 19th minute off an assist from Ethan Willson.
In the 35th minute Jake Brown got into the action with a goal off an assist from Freddie Swales. The two teams went into the locker room with Regis leading 3-0.
Seventeen seconds into the second half the Rangers got their final goal of the afternoon from Luca Kother, which was unassisted.
Mines goaltender Kyle Daledovich ended the afternoon with five saves.
Mines dropped to 1-5 on the season and 0-2 in the RMAC. It will continue its three-game road trip and face off with Adams State Friday, who is 0-5-1 overall on 0-1-1 in the RMAC.
After ASU, Mines will end its roadtrip against Colorado State-Pueblo, who is 3-2-1 overall and 0-1-1 in the RMAC, Sunday before coming back to Sioux Park Stadium for a match against Colorado Christian, who is 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the RMAC, Sept. 28.