The Black Hills State University softball team fell to MSU-Denver and Dixie State in the opening day of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tripod Saturday in Denver.
Caitlyn Graves and Kindall Bethke led Black Hills State with two hits each, while Samantha Schoen, Katelyn Odle and Alex Wiley each totaled a hit.
Bethke led BHSU with two hits and one run, while Schoen also recorded one hit.
The Yellow Jackets (9-18, 6-13 RMAC) will be back in action today to take on the Trailblazers and Roadrunners to complete the weekend series.
BHSU women's hoops signs Brandon's Kocer
Black Hills State University head women's basketball coach, Mark Nore, has announced the signing of Danica Kocer for the 2019-20 season.
Kocer is a 5-foot-9 guard from Brandon. She was a captain of Brandon Valley High School her junior and senior years, and helped lead the team to a State AA Championship in 2019. She is a two-time All-State First Team member, and was named to the All-Tournament Team her junior and senior years. She is number four on the all-time career scoring list at Brandon Valley, and led her team in scoring all four years during her prep career. Kocer also was a state medalist in cross country and track and field.
"Danica is a basketball player – she understands the game and has a fearless mentality. She plays with confidence and plays the game the right way," said Nore. "She can play multiple positions on the floor and won't back down from anyone. I like her competitive spirit and her knack of putting the ball in the basket. She is a great teammate and just an all around great young lady."