The Black Hills State softball team fell in a doubleheader to nationally ranked Colorado Mesa University on Sunday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets lost, 13-1, in the first game, before falling 15-4, in game two.
BHSU hit three home runs in the two games, with Maddi Fidler, Maddie London, and Alex Wiley each hitting a four-bagger.
The Mavericks jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning. They would add an insurance run in the second, and score five more times in the third.
In the top of the fourth inning, Maddi Fidler hit a two-out home run, the second of the season for the sophomore. However, the Yellow Jackets were unable to keep the offense going, and fell.
Along with Fidler, Kindall Bethke and Samantha Schoen recorded hits in the game.
Crystal Amaral (6-5) took the loss for BHSU. She allowed seven runs in 0.1 innings. Darian Gottfried threw 2.1 innings, allowing six runs, while Breanne Henricksen struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings.
The Mavericks' offense remained hot in the second game of the day, as the home team went up, 4-0, in the first inning. However, BHSU responded in the second inning. Dominique DiManna opened the inning with a single to left field. With one out, Alex Wiley came up to the plate and took the first pitch over the left field fence, narrowing the lead to 4-2.
CMU got one back in the bottom of the second, but the Yellow Jackets tacked on a run in the third. Katelyn Odle hit a one-out double before Bethke put the ball in play.
An error by the Maverick third baseman allowed Odle to come around and score, once again narrowing the CMU lead to two. However, Colorado Mesa once again responded with a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Lauren Wedman.
In the top of the fourth, Maddie London crushed a ball down the left field line, hitting her first home run of the season, cutting the lead to 6-4. In the bottom of the inning, CMU scored nine runs on six hits. Down to their final chance, the Yellow Jackets got two runners on in the top of the fifth, but were unable to bring them around, falling, 15-4.
DiManna was 2-for-3 in the game, while Odle, Bethke, Wiley, and London each tallied a hit.
Alex Wiley (3-7) took the loss in the circle, allowing 12 runs in 3.2 innings. She struck out one.
BHSU fell to 9-16 on the season and 6-11 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. It will stay on the road next weekend, playing a tripod in Denver, Colorado. The Yellow Jackets will take on MSU Denver and Dixie State on April 6 beginning at noon. On April 7, BHSU will play DSU at 1 p.m., before playing the Roadrunners.