The Black Hills State University softball team will have its first home series in Spearfish in two years and it will also be its final home games, hosting Colorado Christian in doubleheaders Friday and Saturday.
Action begins today at noon and 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets (10-23, 7-18 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) will host Colorado Christian (28-13, 21-7 RMAC).
Colorado Christian ranks third in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings with a 21-7 conference record (28-13 overall), after taking three games in their four-game series against Colorado School of Mines.
As a team, the Cougars are fifth in the NCAA II with a .352 team batting average, led by Stephanie Day. The junior third baseman is hitting .418, which is 73rd nationally. Day has tallied nine home runs this season and 12 doubles to add to her .740 slugging percentage.
Kenzie Mattey (15-4) leads on the mound for Colorado Christian with a 1.80 ERA, including three shutouts.
The Yellow Jackets fell to a 10-23 overall record (7-18 RMAC), after dropping four games last weekend at Colorado Colorado Springs. Juniors Maddie London and Dominique DiManna each tallied their second home runs of the season in the series against the Mountain Lions.
Junior Kindall Bethke leads the Yellow Jackets with a .415 batting average, which is ranks fourth in the conference. She has tallied 44 hits and leads BHSU with three triples and a .436 on-base-percentage.
As a team the Jackets are batting .278 overall.
The Yellow Jackets tallied a 6.58 team ERA, led by freshman Crystal Amaral (7-7) with a 4.70 ERA. Amaral has totaled 84 strikeouts this season, including 29 strikeouts looking which is tied fourth in the conference.
BHSU rodeo to host Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede
The Black Hills State University rodeo teams are set to host the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede this weekend. Friday will have one session at 7 p.m., while Saturday will have two sessions, the first beginning at 1 p.m., and second at 7 p.m. The Stampede will be held at Seven Downs Arena.
The Yellow Jackets opened the spring season at SDSU April 5-6, with the women taking first, and Carlee Johnston winning the all-around. Following the Jackrabbit Stampede, the BHSU women still stand in first place both nationally and in the Great Plains Region. Meanwhile, Alyssa Lockhart and Johnston are first and second, respectively, in the women's all-around standings.
Lockhart is ranked first in barrel racing, while Johnston is third. Lockhart is also currently first in breakaway roping, with Courtney Peters, Cora Borman, and Johnston in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. The Yellow Jackets hold the top three spots in goat tying, with Ward in first with 805 points. Johnston and Lockhart are second and third, respectively.
Carson Johnston is currently second in the Great Plains Region in tie down roping.
Following this weekend's home event, Black Hills State competes at the UNL Cornhusker Stampede April 26-27.
Hardrocker golfers at RMAC Championships
The South Dakota Mines men's and women's golf teams will close out the season when the Hardrockers travel to Chandler, Arizona for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Golf Championships Sunday through Tuesday. The event will be held at the Ocotillo Golf Resort.
"We are looking forward to getting down to the RMAC Championships and seeing how our athletes perform," said Hardrocker golf coach Tye Roy.
The Mines men's team includes senior Steven Bendt, freshman Jake Francis, freshman Carson McDaniel, freshman Bryce Howard, freshman Lane Jensen and freshman Roger Nakagawa.
"On the men's side, we are headed to conference with a very young team," Roy said. "We are taking four freshman and our senior team captain Steven Bendt. This will be the first significant test for this young group, but they are up for the challenge."
The Lady Hardrockers that will be competing are senior McKinley Harm, sophomore Abby Magee, junior Nicole Schrader, sophomore Larissa Pawlowski and freshman Alexandra Rauert.
"The ladies are coming off some strong spring play and I am looking forward to seeing them play well at conference," Roy said.