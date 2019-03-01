The Black Hills State University softball team split the first day of the tripod with Regis and CSU-Pueblo on Friday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets fell to the Rangers, 3-1, before defeating the ThunderWolves, 8-7. The games were played at CSU-Pueblo's campus due to weather in Spearfish.
In the first matchup of the day, after two scoreless innings, the Yellow Jackets (5-8, 2-3 RMAC) jumped on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. The Rangers (7-4, 4-1 RMAC) immediately responded with a two-run home run by Morgan Stradley to take a lead in the top of the fourth. Regis added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
Kindall Bethke finished the game 2-for-3, while Maddie Fidler, Maddie London, and Bryce Henricksen each tallied one hit.
In the second game, CSU-Pueblo (1-9, 0-6 RMAC) attacked early in the top of the first to jump out to a 1-0 lead. The Yellow Jackets responded and tied the game a short time later.
BHSU hit five straight singles to take a 2-1 lead. With the bases loaded, the Yellow Jackets added five more runs to make it 7-1.
Although the Thunderwolves chipped away at the lead, Black Hills State scored an insurance run to seal the win.
Caitlyn Graves, London, and Crystal Amaral led the Yellow Jackets with two hits each.
Black Hills State will finish the tripod against the ThunderWolves and Rangers today, with first pitch set for 10 a.m.