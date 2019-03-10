The bats came out Sunday for the Black Hills State softball team, but it resulted in splitting a doubleheader with Adams State on the road.
The Yellow Jackets took the first game 13-7, but lost in a walk-off double 12-11 in the second game.
In an error-filled first game, BHSU got two RBI each from Maddi Fielder, Caitlyn Graves, Maddie London and Brittany Henrickson. Alex Wiley and Samantha Schoen kicked in an RBI each.
The Yellow Jackets got the scoring started with three runs in the top of the first inning and ASU followed with a run in the bottom of the first and second. BHSU scored two more runs in the top of the third and the Grizzlies followed with three runs in the bottom of the third.
With the score tied at five, the Yellow Jackets had their big inning in the top of the sixth when they scored six runs. They followed with two in the top of the seventh, and Adams State was only able to muster two runs down 13-5.
Crystal Amaral came in for relief in the third inning and earned the win, going 4 2/3 innings, four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven and walking one.
In the second game, a double from Zoe Munn in the bottom of the seventh sent in Samantha McDonald and gave ASU the win.
BHSU spotted the Grizzlies nine runs, as they scored two runs in the bottom of the first and seven in the second. The Yellow Jackets responded with a run in the third and one in the fourth.
Leading 9-2 the Grizzlies scored two runs in the fourth, and then the Yellow Jackets reeled off nine unanswered runs. They scored two in the fifth, one in the sixth and six in the seventh to tie the game.
Breanne Henrickson took the loss for BHSU after going three innings and giving up two hits, one unearned run and one walk while striking out two.
The Yellow Jackets moved to 7-10 on the season and 4-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. It takes on Fort Lewis on the road in a doubleheader Saturday and another doubleheader Sunday.
USD men fall in Summit League tournament
The South Dakota men's basketball team fell in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals to Purdue-Fort Wayne 96-70 at the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls Sunday.
The loss drops the Coyotes to 13-16 on the season.
The Mastodons came out to a hot start and finished the first half up 52-25, and the lead was too much for USD to come back from even though it outscored PFW 45-44 in the second half.
The Mastodons went 33-of-57 for 57.9 percent from the field while the Coyotes were 26-of-72 for 36.1 percent.
Stanley Umude led the Coyotes with 21 points while Tyler Peterson kicked in 15 and Triston Simpson had 12. The Mastodons were led by Kason Harrell with 21, John Konchar had 18, Matt Holba had 15, Dee Montgomery had 11, Dylan Carl had 10 and Marcus Deberry also had 10.
Purdue-Fort Wayne will take on Omaha in the semifinals of the Summit League tournament.