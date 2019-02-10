The Black Hills State softball team split two games of action Sunday, topping Minnesota-Crookston 7-5, and fell to Minot State 14-5.
The win over Minnesota-Crookston was BHSU's first win over the season.
In the first game of the day, the Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning against Minot State, but then the Beavers scored two runs in the top of the second, one in the top of the second and three in the top of the fourth.
BHSU responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but still trailed 6-5. Minot State then had its big inning, scoring eight runs in the sixth to end the game early.
Julia Suchan drove in three runs for the Beavers. Jordyn Staples went three innings for Minot State and gave up six hits and five runs while walking zero and striking out no one.
Darian Gottfried went three innings for BHSU and allowed three hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one.
In the win against Minnesota-Crookston, BHSU scored a run in the top of the third and another in the fourth. UMC got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets scored a run in the top of the fifth and the sixth, but UMC responded with a run in the bottom of the inning.
Both teams scored three runs in their half of the seventh.
Maddi Fielder drove in two runs for BHSU, Alex Witley pitched five innings, gave up four hits, one earned run, struck out four and walked three. Page Pillick pitched four innings for UMC, giving up only one earned run and four hits.
BHSU, 1-3, starts the Cactus Classic Friday in Arizona, it will take on Oklahoma Baptist Friday.