The Black Hills State University softball team split Sunday's doubleheader with Fort Lewis College in Alamosa, Colo., losing 7-3 in the first game but bouncing back to take a 4-1 victory in the nightcap.
With the split, the Yellow Jackets moved to 6-7 in the RMAC and 9-12 overall.
In the first game, Fort Lewis opened with a grand-slam by Pilar Gutierrez in the first inning and the Skyhawks tagged on another three runs in the third and fourth innings, to extend their lead to 7-0.
Katelyn Odle got things going for the Yellow Jackets with a single in the sixth before advancing to second on a throwing error. Dominique DiManna singled to left field for Odle to score, cutting the Skyhawks lead to 7-1.
The Yellow Jackets brought in two runs in the top of the seventh as Odle doubled to right field to score Hailey Franklin and Caitlyn Graves. BHSU was unable to continue the rally as Fort Lewis took the conference victory.
Odle led the Yellow Jackets with two hits and two RBI, while Alex Wiley, Kindall Bethke, DiManna, Graves, and Franklin each recorded a hit.
Emily Morris took the win for the Skyhawks on the mound, allowing seven hits, three runs (one unearned), and striking out eight. Breanne Henricksen (0-4) recorded the loss, allowing five hits and six runs.
BHSU led off the second game, scoring two runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. Maddi Fidler hit her second triple of the season into right field to lead off the inning, before Caitlyn Graves singled to put the Green and Gold on the board. Graves came across the plate on a fielding error to push the Yellow Jackets lead out to two.
The Skyhawks responded in the sixth, after Dana Dwyer tripled to left field to bring in a run. The Green and Gold added another two runs after Graves doubled to right center to bring in Brittany Henricksen and Kindall Bethke, advancing the Yellow Jackets to a 4-1 lead in the seventh inning. BHSU held the Skyhawks to secure the win.
Graves led the Yellow Jackets tallying three RBI with two hits. Alex Wiley, Maddi Fidler, Maddie London, and Hailey Franklin also totaled two hits each, while Brittany Henricksen carried one.
Crystal Amaral (7-5) recorded the win, allowing six hits, one run and striking out eight through 7.0 complete innings. Kassidy Trumbo took the loss for Fort Lewis giving up 11 hits and four runs in 6.2 innings.
The Yellow Jackets will look to host New Mexico Highlands in a four-game series Saturday and Sunday.
SDSU men to face Texas in NIT
South Dakota State men's basketball earned a No. 7 seed and drew second-seeded Texas in the 2019 National Invitational Tournament (NIT). The Jackrabbits and Longhorns will face off Tuesday in Austin, Texas at 7 p.m. MST on ESPN.
The Jackrabbits (24-8, 14-2 Summit League) are making their eighth straight trip to the postseason, and second-ever in the NIT, with an automatic bid after winning the Summit League's regular season title outright.
The Longhorns (16-16, 8-10 Big 12) are making their first appearance in the NIT since 1986 after finishing sixth in the Big 12 standings.
This is the first-ever meeting between South Dakota State and Texas.
The winner of Tuesday's game faces the winner of Xavier and Toledo in the NIT's second round. Location, date and time for that game is yet to be determined.