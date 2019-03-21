Despite what seemed like a never-ending winter, the spring outdoor track season will kick off today and Saturday at Lyle Hare stadium for the annual Yellow Jacket Spring Open.
Hosted by Black Hills State University, the decathlon is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, while the heptathlon will begin at 1:30 p.m. The hammer throw will also be contested on Friday and is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. Conditions of the throws arena may push the start time back an hour.
On Saturday, action will resume with the conclusion of the decathlon and heptathlon starting at 9 a.m. All other field events will begin at noon, and running events and the javelin will begin at 2 p.m. BHSU is anticipating a larger than usual field with over 10 teams scheduled to compete, including Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foes Chadron State and South Dakota School of Mines.
"We are fortunate to be able to compete this early in the season," said BHSU coach Seth Mischke. "After the indoor season we identified some areas to improve in and I am ready to see those gains translate to the track."
Leading the way for the Yellow jacket men are seniors Jonah Theisen and Levi Fried and juniors Jordan Theisen and Tristan Hepp, coming off a sixth place finish in the distance medley relay at the NCAA Divcision II Indoor Championships. Jonah Theisen heads into his final season coming off a national steeplechase title his freshman year.
Hepp, who took second in the high jump at the RMAC Championships in 2018, is eying the conference title this year. He also was a member of the 4x400m relay that took second a year ago. Brian Kjerstad, Garrett Snook, and Taylor Hepp all return from that team.
In the women's pole vault, sophomore Jordyn Huneke is also coming off a sixth-place finish at the indoor indoor nationals and looks to return to the outdoor national meet. Sophomore Whitney Scott heads into the season looking to defend her 2018 RMAC title and return to the national championships were she also competed at in the 2018 season.
For Mines, which hosts the RMAC championships April 26-28, several Hardrockers are coming off strong indoor seasons.
Jonathon Murray finished his indoor season ranked third in the RMAC for the 400-meter dash (48.62 seconds). Murray also competed in the 200 dash where he ranked eighth in the RMAC (22.05).
Andrew Ferris made his mark in the conference ranking seventh in the 800 run (1:51.75) during the indoor season.
Erica Keeble is also poised to have an impressive outdoor season. The sophomore was able to maintain the top spot in the RMAC for the women's pole vault and set a conference record at the RMAC Indoor Championships after clearing a height of 4.05 meters and was the only Mines student-athlete to advance to the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships.
"We're looking forward to a strong outdoor season," said Mines coach Steve Johnson. "The team is excited about the opportunity to also host the RMAC Outdoor Championships. Hopefully we can get some warm weather and start putting down some solid marks."