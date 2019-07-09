BHSU to host West Region triathlon qualifier
The Black Hills State University triathlon team will host the Women's Collegiate Triathlon West Regional Qualifier for the 2019 season. The Yellow Jackets will host one of three regional qualifying races for the season. The race will take place at Rocky Point Recreation Area at the Belle Fourche Reservoir on Sept. 15.
"Being chosen to host the West Regional Qualifier event is an honor for BHSU and our triathlon team," said head coach Connie Feist. "It is a great opportunity to showcase draft-legal racing in the beautiful Black Hills to the teams and spectators coming from throughout the country."
The race, a draft-legal, sprint-distance course (750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike, 5-kilometer run), will be one of three qualifiers for the Women's Collegiate Triathlon National Championships. All NCAA varsity teams must compete at one of the three races, with the top two teams from each division at each regional qualifier securing a spot at the nationals in Tempe, Arizona, in November.
The Central Regional Qualifier will be held Sept. 1 in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and the East Regional Qualifier will be held Oct. 19 in Smith Mountain Lake, Va.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a season in which they placed third in Division II at the National Championships.
For more information or to volunteer at the West Region Qualifier, contact Feist at 701-240-1485.
Roosevelt outdoor pool to host Wyoming State Swim Meet
With the Gillette pool undergoing repairs, Rapid City's Roosevelt Swim Center's 50-meter outdoor pool will serve as the host venue for Wyoming's State Swim Meet July 19-21.
The outdoor pool at the Swim Center will be used for competition and lanes one and two of the 25-yard pool inside the Center will be used for warm ups/cool down by the competitors while the state meet is in session. This is the second time in recent years, Rapid City has stepped in to host the Wyoming finals.