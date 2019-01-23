Black Hills State University head track and field coach Seth Mischke has announced the signing of two additional student-athletes. Tucker Bopp and Mikayla Tracy will join the Yellow Jackets in the 2019-20 season.
Tracy is a 5-foot-7 sprinter from Spearfish. Entering her senior year at Spearfish High School, she has lettered all three years in track and field, while also being named the Player of the Year all three years, as well.
"Mikayla has some great natural talent in the sport of track and field. She has been a consistent sprinter for Spearfish High School at the conference, regional, and state levels," said Mischke. "She is fun to be around, and we are looking forward to seeing what a year round training can do for her. She has tons of energy and will be a welcomed addition to our squad"
Bopp is a 5-9 sprinter from Glenrock, Wyoming. He was named First Team All-State for track and field following his junior season, with his senior season at Glenrock High School still to come. He has also earned First Team All-Conference four times for track and field, football, and basketball, while also being named First Team All-State twice for his play on the football team.
"Tucker will be a great addition to our squad," said Mischke. "We liked everything about him during the recruiting process. His character, academic strength, and competitiveness are all items that make us better as a program. He has great leadership qualities and we are excited to see where he can take his career while at BHSU."