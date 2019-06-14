{{featured_button_text}}

Black Hills State University head track and field coach Seth Mischke has announced the signing of Dontae Garza to join the Yellow Jackets in the 2019-20 season.

Garza is a 6-foot-2 jumper from Burlington, Wyoming. He was named All-State and All-Conference in the high jump, triple jump, and long jump both his junior and senior years while at Burlington High School. His career-best triple jump (46-feet, 6 inches) broke the Wyoming 1A record.

"Dontae had a great senior year producing some very high quality performances. He is a great competitor with a ton of upside," said Mischke. "We are excited to get him going here at Black Hills State where he will make an immediate impact in our jumps crew!"

